Oxford Nanopore
Woodford investors take Covid-19 hit as Link agrees £224m sale of healthcare assets
Acacia to buy portfolio of 19 companies
Consortium in talks to buy £500m Woodford portfolio - reports
According to Sky News
Woodford's hopes of exiting Oxford Nanopore begin to fade
Beleaguered manager hit with latest holdings setback
Woodford urges unquoted holdings to 'demonstrate value' in performance turnaround bid - reports
Conversation with BMO manager
Five stocks spearheading sustainable innovation
The themes to look out for