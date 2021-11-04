UK Primary Opps found value in Woodford fire sale

Shares were already depressed

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
Oliver Brown of MFM
Image:

Oliver Brown of MFM

The liquidation process of the former Woodford Equity Income fund (now LF Equity Income) provided a perfect opening for MFM UK Primary Opportunities to take advantage of a “double discount” created by the wind-up of the once-£10bn portfolio.

Co-manager of the fund Oliver Brown told Investment Week that while the team typically looks to a fundraise or share issuance to buy into a company, there are occasions when opportunities arise to buy into firms "second-hand" via other investors, and the Woodford collapse was such an instance.

"We bought some shares from the Woodford fund because we knew they were having liquidations," he said. "We knew that they had big shareholdings in specialist small- and mid-cap companies, so we bought in."

Brown highlighted two purchases made available by the fire sale in the immediate aftermath of the Woodford collapse: Ten Entertainment Group, the second largest ten pin bowling company in the UK; and IP Group, which invests in early-stage businesses.

"We were buying in at a discount to where the shares were trading - the shares were already depressed because we and everyone else knew that Woodford had a stake in these companies and we knew the issues they were facing," Brown explained.

"We felt like we were getting a double discount because as soon as Woodford was taken out of the holding, the shares rallied because all of a sudden this overhang was cleared."

The fund's investment in IP Group recently benefited from another legacy Woodford holding: Oxford Nanopore, in which the company held more than a 10% stake.

The biotech firm debuted on the London Stock Exchange in September and its share price rose more than 40% on open, reaching a peak of 622 pence per share, well above its offer price of 425p and valuing the company at £5bn.

As of 28 October, the firm had fallen to a share price of 550p, almost 10% down on its opening day, however this is still 30% up on its offer price.

Despite this, Brown said the team never considered buying the company directly, describing the idea of buying illiquid companies in an open-ended fund as a mistake.

"We have never invested in an unlisted company and we have no plans to," he said. 

"We have never thought it is a good idea and I think that the Woodford debacle proved that having 10-20% of your investments in an open-ended fund that are illiquid is a recipe for disaster."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Global X ETFs launches trio of thematic funds

ETC Group expands senior team with former London Stock Exchange manager

More on UK

Experts say investors should look through the supply chain crisis
Markets

Global supply chain crisis to persist but still 'too early' to evaluate impact

Short-term volatility

Alex Rolandi
clock 04 November 2021 • 3 min read
Responsible investment funds attract £1.6bn in September
ESG

Responsible funds account for two thirds of flows in September, IA data reveals

£1.6bn invested

Georgie Lee
clock 04 November 2021 • 2 min read
The Bank of England is itself targeting net zero before 2050
Industry

BoE expected to raise interest rates as inflation rises - reports

0.15 percentage points

Georgie Lee
clock 04 November 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Apiramy Jeyarajah: 'We need to change the way we measure success'

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Major asset managers disclose interim net zero targets as COP26 gets under way

01 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

Wells Fargo AM becomes Allspring Global Investment as CEO retires

02 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: Quality investing - How to outperform growth and value long term

02 November 2021 • 4 min read
05

Industry Voice: From meat-based to plant-based

01 November 2021 • 4 min read
06

HSBC AM finds head of stewardship and engagement at EOS Federated Hermes

29 October 2021 • 1 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 