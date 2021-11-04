UK Primary Opps found value in Woodford fire sale

Co-manager of the fund Oliver Brown told Investment Week that while the team typically looks to a fundraise or share issuance to buy into a company, there are occasions when opportunities arise to buy into firms "second-hand" via other investors, and the Woodford collapse was such an instance.

"We bought some shares from the Woodford fund because we knew they were having liquidations," he said. "We knew that they had big shareholdings in specialist small- and mid-cap companies, so we bought in."

Brown highlighted two purchases made available by the fire sale in the immediate aftermath of the Woodford collapse: Ten Entertainment Group, the second largest ten pin bowling company in the UK; and IP Group, which invests in early-stage businesses.

"We were buying in at a discount to where the shares were trading - the shares were already depressed because we and everyone else knew that Woodford had a stake in these companies and we knew the issues they were facing," Brown explained.

"We felt like we were getting a double discount because as soon as Woodford was taken out of the holding, the shares rallied because all of a sudden this overhang was cleared."

The fund's investment in IP Group recently benefited from another legacy Woodford holding: Oxford Nanopore, in which the company held more than a 10% stake.

The biotech firm debuted on the London Stock Exchange in September and its share price rose more than 40% on open, reaching a peak of 622 pence per share, well above its offer price of 425p and valuing the company at £5bn.

As of 28 October, the firm had fallen to a share price of 550p, almost 10% down on its opening day, however this is still 30% up on its offer price.

Despite this, Brown said the team never considered buying the company directly, describing the idea of buying illiquid companies in an open-ended fund as a mistake.

"We have never invested in an unlisted company and we have no plans to," he said.

"We have never thought it is a good idea and I think that the Woodford debacle proved that having 10-20% of your investments in an open-ended fund that are illiquid is a recipe for disaster."