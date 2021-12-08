Numis credits Oxford Nanopore for firm's record gains

Numis added that it since the end of September, it has exited its position in Oxford Nanopore.

The firm saw growth in all areas of its business, but said its investment portfolio gains "were largely attributable to two of our holdings," Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Wiz Inc.

Numis said that it had invested in Oxford Nanopore in 2012, and had provided "support on occasion through the investment period and ultimately acted on its successful IPO at the end of September".

Oxford Nanopore became well-known during the collapse of the Woodford Equity Income fund, in which it was one of the most famous unlisted holdings that caused the crisis. Numis added that it since the end of September, it has exited its position in Oxford Nanopore.

The firm's profit before tax doubled in the last year, which Numis credited to the operational streamlining of the business.

Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson, co-chief executive officers of Numis, said: "The exceptional revenue performance was founded upon both the strength of our core UK public markets franchise which placed Numis at the forefront of a buoyant IPO market, and a strong contribution from our growth products such as M&A and private markets which, in aggregate, now represent more than 40% of our investment banking deal revenues."