Woodford favourite Oxford Nanopore unveils IPO

The biotech firm has achieved global recognition with its DNA sequencing devices used for identifying and tracking the spread of Covid-19 variants, while in the UK, the firm supplied the NHS with rapid tests.

In its latest funding round, the company was valued at £2.4bn but the IPO could see the firm valued around £4bn, according to analysts at Jefferies.

The estimate was based on the firm's 2023 revenue targets and in comparison to its closest listed rival, $6bn Pacific Biosciences.

In the six months to June 2021, revenues at Oxford Nanopore were up 22% to £59m, compared to the same period in 2020.

For its initial public offering (IPO), the firm plans to offer a free float of at least 25% of its issued share capital in both new and existing shares, with aims to reduce its losses to breakeven in the next five years.

Last year, the company recorded losses of £73.1m despite doubling its revenue to £113.9m, although this was attributed to investment in research and development and new manufacturing facilities.

Oxford Nanopore chief executive and co-founder Gordon Sanghera said: "The mood music in London is good, the Hill review is an encouraging development.

"We as a company are already a global tech player and have a global shareholder base, and when we did an analysis we realised the shareholders you will pick up in London are a similar quality to those you would pick up in New York."

The firm became well-known within the investment industry during the collapse of the former Woodford Equity Income fund, in which it was one of the most famous unlisted holdings that spurred the crisis.

It was offloaded by Link Fund Solutions to Acacia Research Corporation as part of the more than £220m sale of a 19-strong portfolio of healthcare stocks.

In February 2021, Neil Woodford slated a return to the industry as CIO of Woodford Capital Management Partners (WCM Partners), which would operate in an advisory function to Acacia on precisely that portfolio of life sciences companies.

Before the document was removed, a sales pitch revealed that WCM Partners was aiming to launch a healthcare portfolio that would be comprised of eight UK and US healthcare businesses, of which Oxford Nanopore was the largest holding, representing 43% of the proposed fund.

In May 2021, M&G Investments revealed a £35m investment in Oxford Nanopore.