Schroder UK Public Private's Creed defends global remit change

In an interview with Investment Week, Creed said the changes to the policy will ensure a "high bar for new investments" and differentiate the trust from Schroder's other UK private markets offering - Schroder British Opportunities.

On 18 May, at SUPP's AGM, the investment policy was altered to allow the managers to consider global investment.

The former Woodford Patient Capital trust had been focused on venture and growth UK companies, something the manager had said would continue, but believed shareholders would be better served by looking further afield.

These proposals, which were announced in mid-April, were followed by Investec reiterating its sell recommendation and QuotedData noting on its blog that it had "assumed, wrongly, that the direction of travel was a merger with Schroder British Opportunities".

Global remit

To explain the use of the global remit, the manager spoke about each element of the portfolio in turn.

The private equity strategy, which is targeted at 75% of NAV, is divided into three sub-strategies: venture, which is expected to be about 20% of total investments; growth, which has a 45% target; and life sciences, comprising the remaining 10%.

There is also a publicly invested element of the portfolio, which is targeted at about 25%, but currently sits at over 50%, because of the listing of previous private holdings, such as Oxford Nanopore.

Creed said the ability to look globally will have the most impact on the growth section, where the managers look for proven businesses which sit within the £500m to £5bn bucket.

"If you had to put all your money into UK, late stage and growth companies, you only have a very small number of companies to choose from," he said. "You run the risk of paying too much for the wrong companies."

Creed and his co-manager Roger Doig have already started to look to Europe for investments, having bought German firm Ada Health and French company Back Market. Creed said they were able to complete these investments prior to the remit change because the companies had a "strong UK footprint".

When it comes to the venture part of the portfolio Creed said it will be "useful" to look outside the UK, but it is not a "requirement".

The managers have already made two new venture investments since they took on the portfolio in April 2020 and anticipate the UK will still be home to a significant amount of opportunities.

"Being able to do some of these outside of the UK just increases the pool that we can fish in, and these are already deals that we are doing anyway from our other books," he explained.

The manager said that the entirety of the portfolio, will remain "predominantly UK" and it will "take some time for the portfolio to move to be even up to 20% non-UK".

Woodford heritage

The final part of the portfolio - life sciences - was described by Creed as part of the "heritage" of the trust, which they wanted to maintain, but with restrictions.

"We want to do it in a very prudent way and really choose the companies that we believe will be the absolute winners," he said. "But at the same time, we should be clear that this part of portfolio is high risk, there are more chances of problems, but there is also more chance to make 5x, 15x, your investment."

The life sciences sector was one of the major challenges for the managers when they inherited the trust from Neil Woodford.

When asked if he were to build the trust from scratch whether he would have included this segment, Creed noted one of the reasons Schroders was chosen to run the trust was because of its experience in the area and that it runs small life science pockets in their other portfolios.

British Opportunities v SUPP

The heritage of the trust is also one of the reasons it was not combined with Schroder British Opportunities (SBO), which Creed is also a co-manager on and was launched in December 2020.

The stated investment objective of the trust is very similar to the former Woodford trust: to invest in diversified UK public and private equity companies. However, Creed said SBO and SUPP are in fact quite dissimilar, because SBO invests in later stage growth and buyout companies.

"Venture growth is different from growth buyout," he said. "We do not feel it is appropriate to put the two vehicles together. There are different investors, different history, different portfolio content, but also really important different strategy SBO does not have venture risk."

The manager went on to explain that investors in SBO did "not sign up to venture or life science investments", while the investors in SUPP, many of whom have been there since the beginning, bought the trust when its stated narrative was to "fix the funding gap between smaller venture companies and growth companies".

"It is right that we make small changes to ensure that we can get performance to be where everyone would like, but we do also reflect that the portfolio is set up to fill a funding gap," he said.

The manager also stated that part of the rationale for extending SUPP to a global remit was to "really make it clear that they are two separate vehicles" and that he only anticipated a small level of overlap between the two trusts.

When asked if SUPP might get renamed to clarify its global remit, Creed said board and management were in discussion.

"We definitely want to make sure that the name reflects what the company does," he said.