Investec downgrades Schroders ex-Woodford trust to sell

Q3 update sobering reading

In a note issued yesterday (30 November) on Schroder UK Public Private trust (SUPP), Investec said it remained concerned about the medium-term outlook and the “immature portfolio and legacy issues” were likely to be a drag on returns as it downgraded the trust to a sell.

The former Woodford Patient Capital trust has benefitted from the legacy invest in Oxford Nanopore, which contributed 94% of the Q3 NAV increase of 15.9%, according to Investec.

The biotech firm set an offer price of 425 pence per share, which would have given the firm a total market capitalisation of approximately £3.4bn. However, the stock opened considerably higher at 545 pence per share before rising as high as 622 pence per share, up 47% on its initial offer price.

However, away from the success of the IPO the trust is struggling with the portfolio it inherited from Neil Woodford.

Schroder UK Public Private trust makes third PE investment

In an update issued on 29 November the managers said: "In the short term we may see further headwinds in the portfolio inherited from the previous portfolio manager. Some of these portfolio companies continue to be loss-making and in need of further financing."

Investec said Rutherford, the third largest holding, is an immediate cause for concern. In November, the company issued an update highlighting that it could require further funding or it may not be able to continue operating.

The managers of the trust, Tim Creed and Roger Doig, said they "remain vigilant and in close contact with the company".

Finally, Investec was underwhelmed with the performance of two new investments, Johnson Matthey and Petershill Partners, saying it had "done little to inspire confidence".

Johsnon Matthey was down 13% in Q3 and has fallen a further 22.5% since. Meanwhile Petershill Partners is down 17.8% below issue price.

The £533.7m trust is trading on a 29.3% discount despite, according to the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

