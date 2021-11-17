Acacia Oxford Nanopore holding now exceeds total purchase price of former Woodford portfolio

Neil Woodford 'advises' Acacia on the portfolio of assets purchased from his now-collapsed fund
The total value of Acacia’s investment in Oxford Nanopore both realised and unrealised now stands at $297.5m, which is larger than the approximately £220m the firm paid Link Fund Solutions for a 19-asset life sciences portfolio in December 2020.

Oxford Nanopore's September IPO added almost $120m to the value of Acacia Research's life sciences portfolio, which the firm acquired from the former Woodford Equity Income fund.

Acacia chief executive Clifford Press described the results as a "milestone quarter highlighted by the IPO of Oxford Nanopore", which represented a nearly $120m "realised and unrealised gain".

Link completes Woodford-Acacia deal as LF Equity Income value reduces after Ombu deal

The results revealed the firm had sold 3.9m shares during Q3 and retains a 35.1m share stake in the firm, which has increased in value to $267.8m.

Using the valuations found within the results, the sale of shares represented a value of approximately $29.7m.

The results also revealed the firm holds 25.8m shares valued at $52.8m in Arix Bioscience, 680,000 shares in Immunocore valued at $25.2m and 4.2m shares in Induction Healthcare Group valued at $2.9m.

Viament Pharmaceuticals, AMO Pharma and NovaBiotics all remain private securities and are valued at $25.7m collectively.

Woodford returns with new firm targeting Acacia life sciences portfolio

Neil Woodford, who announced his return to the industry in February 2021 with new firm WCM Partners, has worked alongside Acacia to "advise" on his former portfolio of life sciences companies.

Trustpilot

 