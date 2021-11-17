Acacia Oxford Nanopore holding now exceeds total purchase price of former Woodford portfolio

Neil Woodford 'advises' Acacia on the portfolio of assets purchased from his now-collapsed fund

Oxford Nanopore's September IPO added almost $120m to the value of Acacia Research's life sciences portfolio, which the firm acquired from the former Woodford Equity Income fund.

Acacia chief executive Clifford Press described the results as a "milestone quarter highlighted by the IPO of Oxford Nanopore", which represented a nearly $120m "realised and unrealised gain".

The results revealed the firm had sold 3.9m shares during Q3 and retains a 35.1m share stake in the firm, which has increased in value to $267.8m.

Using the valuations found within the results, the sale of shares represented a value of approximately $29.7m.

The results also revealed the firm holds 25.8m shares valued at $52.8m in Arix Bioscience, 680,000 shares in Immunocore valued at $25.2m and 4.2m shares in Induction Healthcare Group valued at $2.9m.

Viament Pharmaceuticals, AMO Pharma and NovaBiotics all remain private securities and are valued at $25.7m collectively.

Neil Woodford, who announced his return to the industry in February 2021 with new firm WCM Partners, has worked alongside Acacia to "advise" on his former portfolio of life sciences companies.