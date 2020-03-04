Offshore
Lombard Odier launches onshore version of sustainable long/short fund
Offshore version launched in April
Asset managers hope to return $1trn in offshore funds to UK after Brexit
Discussions with the Treasury
Gosling's Grouse: Trouble in Paradise
Tax affairs of rich and famous
Offshore secrets of ultra-rich exposed in 'Paradise Papers'
From 19 tax havens
Stephen Lansdown: My plans to expand Ravenscroft's 'island discipline' into the UK and beyond
Filling a gap in 'middle tier' of asset managers.
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Week Fund Services Awards 2017
Investment Week is delighted to honour the winners of our Fund Services Awards in categories including Best Compliance & Regulatory Solution and Best Fund Administration Team.
LGIM targets European retail market as it aims to become top five global player
Top of Pridham Report in Q2
Revealed: Finalists for Investment Week Fund Services Awards 2017
Awards ceremony on 3 October
Woodford launches offshore feeder fund for £9.6bn Equity Income
Available from 13 October
Who won the Investment Week Fund Services Awards?
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners for the Fund Services Awards 2016, in categories including Best Technology Provider and Best Centre for Fund Administration.
Columbia Threadneedle kicks off Luxembourg expansion with offshore UK income fund
Announced European expansion after Brexit vote
Legg Mason to launch global infrastructure fund for subsidiary RARE
First onshore product from RARE
Gosling's Grouse: Lessons from Panama
Why are the Panama Papers so engrossing and relevant to all of us thousands of miles away in England?
FCA tells banks to disclose links to Panama Papers law firm by next week
Around 20 firms contacted