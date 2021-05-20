Engine of global growth: Go full steam ahead for onshore-listed Chinese stocks

The Chinese market posted stellar returns in 2020, having held up well relative to other equity markets globally in the sell-off as the Covid-19 virus developed into a global pandemic.

Being the first country to face the virus outbreak, a strict lockdown within China at the start of the pandemic allowed it to be at the forefront in reopening its economy, being one of few countries to post positive GDP growth in 2020.

Subsequent GDP growth numbers for Q1 2021 show an 18.3% increase when compared with the same quarter last year, putting it well on track to return to normal levels of economic activity this year.

Dr Dambisa Moyo: Investors will be 'in a big mess' if they don't hold 10% in China

While Chinese capital markets have faced recent headwinds, the long-term investment case remains intact. China continues to shift from a low-cost manufacturing-led economy to one that is consumer-focused and tech-led.

Short-term volatility presents an attractive entry point for investors, although investing in China is attractive for investors looking for long-term returns. It has become the engine of global growth, with a large population and a rising middle class.

Key investment opportunities are highly linked to the long-term structural theme of domestic consumption growth and the shift in focus to higher-quality, high-value manufacturing and innovation.

2020 was a prime example of how differently China can perform relative to other equity markets, making it an effective diversifier for investors.

Earlier gradual inclusion of China's domestic markets in global indices was a welcome move, following successful capital market reform, enabling foreign investors easy access.

Investors can get exposure to China through stocks listed on the mainland exchanges of Shanghai and Shenzhen, or in Chinese companies listed offshore, predominantly in Hong Kong and the US.

The composition of this domestic market is, however, very different from the offshore listings. Offshore-listed stocks offer a constrained exposure to sectors suffering from high concentration in very large names and heavily dominated by tech, internet and financial companies.

On the other hand, onshore-listed stocks offer a deeper and broader opportunity set compared to offshore-listed ones, namely to sectors such as healthcare, consumer discretionary and consumer staples.

These provide a more direct access to attractive structural themes, such as domestic disposable income growth and the shift to a consumer and services-oriented economy.

However, the onshore market is dominated by retail investors, so it is characterised by short-term investment horizons and momentum-chasing, which results in investors crowding in similar names or sectors.

This unique dynamic creates a fertile ground for skilled active stockpickers to take advantage of the inefficiencies and beat the market.

China's recovery is on track, but consumption remains in the spotlight

The much-discussed dominance of mega-cap technology stocks in global indices is also a notable feature where Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan account for a third of the MSCI China index.

Skilled active investors can construct well-diversified portfolios to avoid such concentration risk, particularly at the present time following a year of strong tailwinds for these companies' returns as the key beneficiaries of lockdown.

There are also significant downside risks with big tech companies facing increasing regulatory scrutiny globally.

In looking for China-focused products, investors have a lot of choices and it can sometimes be hard to disentangle what they are actually invested in: some focus on the onshore opportunity set, others on Chinese companies listed in the US and Hong Kong.

Investors sourcing China exposure from their global, emerging or regional allocations may only get a taste of this market, focusing on the best-known companies that are somewhat crowded by foreign investors.

The best approach to China is therefore to allocate to a "pan-China" strategy, investing across the markets indiscriminately to find the most attractive growth opportunities.

Kathrine Husvaeg is portfolio manager of the Russell Investments China Equity fund