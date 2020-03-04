Numis Securities
Jupiter and Merian deal reaction: 'Lower product overlap than might be anticipated'
Possibility of fund mergers and closures on completion
Baillie Gifford 'still has work to do' to win over European Growth Trust investors
Oversubscribed tender offer
Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust to wind up following review
Numis said the move 'makes sense'
Burford Capital confirms dismissal of US class action
Announces management changes for ‘future global growth’
AJ Bell CEO sells £23m worth of shares 'to provide additional liquidity'
AJ Bell chief executive Andy Bell is selling 5,500,000 ordinary shares in AJ Bell at a price of 420 pence per share, and is set to make £23.1m.
Schroders takes over Woodford trust and extends loan facility
Increased flexibility
AJ Bell directors sell shares worth £25.7m a year after IPO
Share price nearly doubled
Numis Securities replaces retired Cade with Lovett-Turner
James Glass also appointed
Woodford Patient Capital Trust board slammed for 'failure to act independently' in 'sorry Woodford saga'
Scramble over how best to take trusts forward
Schroder Japan Growth trust makes changes to fees
Charging fees based on net, not gross assets
Woodford Patient Capital could suffer same fate as Equity Income fund - analysts
New manager likely to be appointed
Hargreaves Lansdown sells out of Burford in Select range admitting 'we may have been wrong'
'Questions unanswered' following Muddy Waters attack
Numis Securities rubbishes Muddy Waters' Burford Capital claims
Reiterates 'buy' recommendation
Schroders Asia Pacific trust cuts annual fee
Blended fee down to 0.79%
Aquila Capital targets €300m fund raise for renewables trust
Investing across wind, solar and hydro energy
Are unloved UK equity income trusts due a comeback?
Could benefit from a 'Brexit bounce'
Smithson's record-breaking IPO shows 'cult of the star manager remains alive'
Largest trust IPO on record
Invesco to give up Enhanced Income trust over fee disagreement
12 months' notice
Analysts warn investment trust fundraising in 2018 could fall short on 2017 figure
IPOs failing to reach fundraise target
Invesco Perpetual set to slash holding in AJ Bell at IPO
Will remain cornerstone investor
'Encouraging start' for Alliance Trust following restructure though analysts concerned by 'black-box drawback'
One year into raft of changes
Hargreaves Lansdown scraps US-domiciled ETFs from platform following PRIIPs implementation; Temporarily removes some trusts
Regulation implemented on 1 January
Investment trust analysts reveal post-MiFID II plans
Different costing arrangements
Update: Music trust Hipgnosis Songs delays IPO for second time
To allow for completion of due diligence