Closed-end asset growth outstrips open-ended peers

Assets in investment trust have grown at about 15.1% per year over the past three years

Last year investment companies had a record level of fundraising with a total of £16.2bn capital raised, almost doubling that raised in 2020 (£8.4bn).

"We believe investors can take some comfort that record issuance may not be a ‘bubble' given that it has been dominated by secondary issuance (75% of total issuance) by existing funds that are delivering on expectations, rather than being dominated by more speculative IPOs," the report said.

While closed-ended funds have been thriving and tapping into the demand for more alternative income, open-ended funds have had high-profile issues, for instance the Woodford scandle, which when combined with "sustained outflows" from Absolute Return funds, mean they have not experienced the same level of asset raising.

Numis highlighted various headwinds that may damage the growth of investment companies, including the Long Term Asset Funds. However, they noted these could end up complementing the existing closed-end structure as LTAFs may be "more suited to quasi-illiquid strategies".

Another hurdle for investment companies is cost and the broker said they are seeing investors "ration exposure".

IPO market

The report, Record Breaking Year for Issuance, went in depth on the investment company IPO market, highlighting, among other things, that IPOs in 2021 were "significantly larger" than the recent average.

Last year companies raised £195m on IPO, excluding Petershill which the group view as an exception. Between 2015 and 2020 the average was £135m.

The larger IPOs may help to attract more investors as Numis pointed out "potential investors often reject IPOs on the basis of it not being of ‘critical mass' and favour backing pre-existing funds in the secondary market when they are more established."

Share price performance of those IPOs that listed in the year has been generally positive, the report also said.

Taylor Maritime rose 39% and specialist growth equity funds Seraphim Space 25% and HydrogenOne 19%, have also been strong.

It is more of a mixed bag when considering IPOs since 2017, with 51% of the alternative investment trust IPOs since then trading on a 51% premium.

Meanwhile, only eight of the 35 equity investment trusts launched since the Global Financial Crisis are trading at modest premiums and several more have been delisted.

However, the overwhelming majority of recently listed trusts have survived. Three-quarters (135) of the 179 trusts launched since the start of 2010 have survived with their original mandate, Numis found.

The most common reasons for trusts to wind up are: Poor performance; mandate no longer relevant; wide discounts; M&A; and failure to grow assets.