Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

James Baxter-Derrington
"Effective marketing, messaging and distribution has never been more important.”
Simon White and Charles Cade are among the investment trust figures that have joined forces to launch independent distribution and investor relations company Cadarn Capital.

Cadarn Capital will partner with a "select group of leading active fund managers", alongside "specialist, best-in-class investment strategies that look to fully exploit the listed fund structure in pursuit of their objectives".

The former co-head of investment trusts at BlackRock, White left the firm in May 2022, and has joined the new venture as a senior adviser.

Investment trust sector falls to 'widest discount' since 2008

Alongside, more than a decade's experience at BlackRock, White also brings 16 years' experience from RCM, now Allianz Global Investors, where he served as head of investment trusts.

Cade, former head of investment companies research at Numis Securities, also brings decades of experience in the investment trust space, joining HSBC as head of investment companies research in 2002, before taking on the same role at Winterflood Securities in 2003.

He joined Numis in 2008 and departed in 2019, since which time he has held roles as investment committee member at the Rank Foundation, non-executive director at Temple Bar investment trust and independent consultant at interactive investor.

Cade joins as senior adviser.

In changing of the seasons we (investment) trust

Joining White and Cade are David Harris, former partner and head of distribution at Frostrow Capital, Amul Pandya, former head of business development at Ocean Dial Asset Management, and Ben Lundie, former head of vantage platform at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Lundie departed Hargreaves Lansdown in June 2018, after almost 25 years with the Bristol-based investment platform.

In between his two stints at Ocean Dial AM, Pandya worked as a director at Cape Wrath Capital, an asset management boutique.

Harris takes on the role of managing director, distribution and investor relations at Cadarn Capital.

Over his near decade at Frostrow Capital he covered alternative investments as a fund marketing manager, then head of distribution for the asset class, before taking on his final role as wider head of distribution and partner.

Writing on LinkedIn, Harris said the industry is in the "midst of a regime change", adding that for those that "dare to be different", effective marketing, messaging and distribution "has never been more important".

 

 

