Oversubscribed tender offer for Fidelity trust 'spells trouble'

In a stock exchange announcement today (19th October) the board trust said the 25% tender offer at a 2% discount to NAV was oversubscribed with £103.3m, representing 85.1% of shares, in issue electing to tender.

Fidelity Investment Management recently took over the management of the company from Genesis Investment Management.

"Huge take-up for Fidelity Emerging tender spells trouble," said James Carthew, head of investment company research at QuotedData. "The size of the vote against this decision was one indication that shareholders were uneasy. However, now we have decisive evidence of that."

Genesis IM says investors should be offered full exit from EM trust During the Emergency General Meeting, at the beginning of the month, shareholders voted in favour of Fidelity and its new investment portfolio. However, 96.7% voted in favour of the new company name and 95.6% voting in favour of a tender offer, only 72.3% voted in favour of the change of objective and investment policy.

Numis said given the level of votes against the change of investment "significant level of redemptions may have been expected".

Tendering shareholders will receive 3.5% of the amount tendered in excess of the 25% basic entitlement. This means a shareholder who tendered their entire holding will have about 27.6% returned, according to the broker.

"In the event, 103,326,957 shares were validly tendered - that is 85% of all shares in issue. Given that there is always some inertia in share registers, that is a massive vote of no confidence in the trust," Carthew said.

The maximum number of shares in respect of which tenders will be satisfied is 30,366,688, according to the stock exchange announcement.

Carthew points out that means there are holders of 70m more shares that "would sell if given the opportunity".

"There is no statement from the board on this, but at the very least we think shareholders should be offered a continuation vote based on this result," he concluded.

Fidelity appointment to Genesis EM trust highlights sector's drive for retail investors Numis said Fidelity need to act quickly pointing out the firm "will have taken on the mandate expecting to increase promotion of the fund and given the level of redemptions they will need to be active in promoting to new and existing shareholders."

FEML's market cap will fall to £770m following the tender.

The trust has been trading on high single-digit discounts lately and the discount is now 12.7%, according to Association of Investment Companies.

The tender price is expected to be announced later today with proceeds to be paid on 22 October.

Numis estimate ongoing shareholders will benefit from a 0.7% uplift to NAV.