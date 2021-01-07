interactive investor appoints ex-Numis Cade and MoneyWeek editor-in-chief to board

interactive investor has appointed MoneyWeek editor-in-chief Merryn Somerset Webb and former head of investment companies research at Numis Securities Charles Cade to its investment committee.

Somerset Webb has joined the investment governance committee, while Cade has become an independent member of the executive investment selection committee, with both appointments set to enhance the firm's investment governance.

Cade retired from his role at Numis Securities at the end of September 2019 after a 25-year career in listed funds.

He has also previously held roles as head of investment companies research at Winterflood Securities and as a director of research at Merrill Lynch.

Somerset Webb, who is also a prominent columnist for the Financial Times and Saga magazines, already holds non-executive direction positions on three investment trusts - Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Montanaro European Smaller Companies and Murray Income - as well as wealth management firm Netwealth.

Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, commented: "I'm delighted to welcome Merryn and Charles.

"Merryn needs no introduction. A respected commentator on economics, financial markets and personal finance, Merryn brings a wealth of market experience and knowledge. She will bring additional oversight and challenge to a committee which is otherwise made up entirely of ii non-executive directors.

"Charles is renowned in the industry and his extensive experience in investment company research makes him an excellent addition to the investment selection committee. Like our customers, we are huge fans of investment trusts, and have never shied away from recommending them."

Somerset Webb said: "I am very pleased to be joining interactive investor's investment governance committee. A huge number of people have started investing for themselves over the last few years (and the past year in particular).

"That has put the way in which providers of investment services operate firmly in the spotlight - and should, I think, remind us that platforms such as ii have an enormous duty of care to customers. I look forward to holding ii to account."

Cade added: "I'm thrilled to join interactive investor. After decades working as an investment company analyst, I look forward to putting my experience to use for the benefit of consumers.

"I have been following ii with interest after an exciting couple of years, from the launch of Super 60 two years ago and its ethical ACE 40 rated list little over a year ago - as well as the Quick Start range and ready-made portfolios. There's a lot to do and I look forward to playing my part."