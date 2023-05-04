'Spectre of significant restructuring' sees abrdn trust ousted from Numis Securities 'buy' list

Numis Securities has made four changes to its

The Edinburgh-based company has undergone months of fund closures and restructuring as it works to ‘consolidate' its offering, with plans to merge or close over 100 funds, as well as an exodus of its investment staff.

Numis said in its review that it had added the trust to ‘Core buy' list when it was taken over by abrdn - then Aberdeen Asset Management - in 2017, but downgraded it to ‘Recommendation' in 2020 following its "disappointing performance".

At the time, Numis said it still believed there was a "potential for a rerating following the strategic review and more flexibility to undertake buybacks" but said this optimism has now warn off.

It added: "Performance has been consistently underwhelming under the current management team since 2020, as well as in its previous incarnations under different managers, at abrdn, BlackRock and F&C. As a result, we believe it is languishing on a 26% discount with investors holding it in hope, rather than expectation of improved returns."

Numis added it was aware it may be dropping the trust "at the wrong moment" as several of its less liquid peers have begun generating returns now, but said "we expect that after many investors have been waiting so long for the ‘jam tomorrow' that a rerating is unlikely in the near term".

The researcher said: "In addition, there is the spectre of significant restructuring within abrdn. As a result, we favour other multi-asset/defensive funds on the return and discount outlook."

Numis also removed the Templeton Emerging Markets as a ‘Trading Buy', just over a year after it was added to the list due to "lacklustre performance" and a "stubbornly wide" discount.

Analysts acknowledged it had been a "tricky period" for emerging markets, and the trust suffered from its exposure to China and Russia in particular, headwinds compounded by an especially strong US dollar.

Templeton's value focus could have scope for a revival, but Numis said it ultimately preferred the JPMorgan Emerging Markets as a ‘Core Buy' emerging markets pick, which followed a "a quality growth approach with a lead manager and team that we rate highly", recommending using Mobius investment trust as a "highly differentiated" satellite holding.

Displacing these two portfolios were AVI Japan Opportunity and Odyssean investment trust, both recommended as ‘Core buys'.

According to Numis, it was "now is a compelling time to invest in Japan, with an evolving macroeconomic backdrop, improving corporate governance programme and a cheap currency".

It said the AVI trust benefited from a "a strong management team" and the trust itself was an "attractive way to access the markets", and as a "engaged/activist investor" it was benefiting from the increased focus from Japanese firms to "on delivering returns to shareholders in the market.

AVI Japan announced yesterday (3 May) it had initiated a share buyback programme, after appointing Singer Capital Markets Securities to manage the scheme.

The programme is set to run until 30 June.

Regarding Odyssean, Numis highlighted its "excellent track record through taking a private capital approach to investing in public markets", which is said the manager Stuart Widdowson had a successful history of using this style of process to deliver returns.

As a results, Numis said it believed the trust had the potential to deliver "attractive absolute returns" as well as outperform the UK small-cap space.