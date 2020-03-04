Nikko AM
Nikko AM CEO Shibata to step down after six years
Replaced by co-CEOs
How will Shinzo Abe's 'great difficulties' impact Japan
Japanese GDP is likely to expand an average 1.7% through March 2019. Growth should be about 1.6% in April through December this year, rising to 1.8% next January through March.
Nikko AM expands multi-asset range with EM fund
Managed by Rob Samson
Nikko AM unveils EM local currency bond fund
Managed by Raphael Marechal
Are increasing share buybacks proving the power of Abenomics?
Aims to stop firms hoarding cash is working
Nikko Asset Management launches Global Credit fund
For manager Holger Mertens
Nikko AM launches Japan Focus Equity fund for Watanabe
Replicates existing strategy
Nikko AM poaches global head of sales from Tokio Marine
Takayama joins Japanese group
Nikko AM's Sartori: Why we are taking bullish stance on Asian healthcare
Optimistic on Chinese insurance stocks
Nikko AM launches Asia ex-Japan fund
Group plans further UCITS funds
Why China's plan to internationalise renminbi could 'spook' markets further
Officials want currency included in IMF’s Special Drawing Rights
Nikko AM launches global equity and multi-asset funds for new recruits
Nikko Asset Management is launching two new strategies in the UK this month, investing in global equities and multi-asset respectively.
Nikko AM cuts global equities after Ukraine stand-off
Nikko AM has cut its stance on global equities to neutral for the first time since 2011, citing growing geopolitical risks.
Nikko AM appoints global multi-asset head
Nikko Asset Management has appointed a global head of multi-asset in a bid to speed up the product development process.
Ex-Barclays private bank boss joins Nikko AM as CEO exits
Former Barclays UK private banking head David Semaya is to join Nikko Asset Management, as CEO Charles Beazley steps down for family reasons.