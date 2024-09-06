Nikko AM to rebrand as Amova Asset Management

Nikko Asset Management will seek to change its name to Amova Asset Management at the next general shareholder meeting, scheduled to take place on 26 September.
The rebranding proposal will be part of an upcoming change to articles of incorporation and aims to better reflect the firm's progress and future plans for its global growth strategy, including strengthening its presence in the Japanese market and expanding globally. The change will not impact Nikko AM's ownership, which will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group. According to Nikko AM, Amova Asset Management stands for an 'amalgam' of concepts, with the first two letters (Am) representing its core business, namely asset management. BNY Mellon undergoes na...
