Nikko AM's Stefanie Drews takes on CEO role amid senior leadership reshuffle

Nikko Asset Management president and representative director Stefanie Drews will take over as chief executive of the firm.
The change, which will take effect from 1 April, will see Drews tasked with overseeing the entire firm. Meanwhile, Kuniyuki Shudo will join as representative director and executive chair, succeeding Yutaka Nishida, who will resign from both roles on 1 April. Schroders names Oliver Gregson as wealth management CEO Nishida will stay on the firm's board of directors to allow for a smooth transition, before resigning from the board at the next general meeting in June. Shudo joins from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust bank, where he currently is an executive adviser. Prior to this, he held o...
