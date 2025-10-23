The Big Interview: Amova AM's CEO Stefanie Drews on how asset management is rapidly changing

Organic and inorganic growth

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 4 min read

Finding time in the middle of an international tour to promote a rebrand can be tough for some, but Stefanie Drews, CEO of Amova Asset Management, sat down with Investment Week to explore the increasingly fast paced changes asset managers are facing and how she is tackling them from the top seat.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Schroders veteran Nick Kirrage joins Brown Advisory

FCA's Rathi urges finance industry to be the 'centre of our defence'

More on Industry

The Big Interview: Amova AM's CEO Stefanie Drews on how asset management is rapidly changing
Industry

The Big Interview: Amova AM's CEO Stefanie Drews on how asset management is rapidly changing

Organic and inorganic growth

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 23 October 2025 • 4 min read
Rumoured Evelyn-RBC deal could turbocharge market share but large mergers 'notoriously complex'
Industry

Rumoured Evelyn-RBC deal could turbocharge market share but large mergers 'notoriously complex'

Sale ‘no surprise’

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 20 October 2025 • 6 min read
Former Aviva UK CEO David Barral dies in car crash
Industry

Former Aviva UK CEO David Barral dies in car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 17 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot