Nick Greenwood
ICYA 2019: Shining the spotlight on the industry's best-kept secret
Recognising the best closed-ended funds
How can investment trusts attract the next generation of investors?
Adapting old products to a new - and younger - client base
Miton duo increases position in UK micro caps in anticipation of market rebound
Slow growth in UK sector
Miton Global Opportunities trust issues new shares to meet demand
Issued 50,000 new shares
Miton Global Opportunities trust overhaul boosts performance
Discount narrowed significantly
Miton Worldwide sets out liquidity measures to attract inflows
Nick Greenwood's Miton Worldwide Growth trust has proposed new measures to provide investors with more liquidity in a bid to attract inflows.
Attack of the arbs: The trusts at risk from activists
Investment trust analysts have warned arbitrage activity will be rife in 2012 and could lead to a number of wind-ups in the sector this year.
Miton's Greenwood sees uptick in IT M&A
The investment trust universe is experiencing an upsurge in M&A activity, says MAM Funds' Nick Greenwood, who has reshaped his portfolio to take advantage of the trend.