Before taking on her new role at AVI, she worked as a fund manager at Tyndall for a short time, joining from Premier Miton where she co-managed the Worldwide Opportunities fund and MIGO Opportunities trust alongside Nick Greenwood prior to its transfer to AVI.

Tyndall Partnerships works with independent financial advisers to provide tailored investment solutions that meet the long-term financial objectives of their clients.

The Tyndall investment committee was formed in July and includes former Jupiter investment manager James Clunie and Peter Geikie-Cobb, portfolio manager at Nexus Investment Managers.

The committee aims to provide additional specialist expertise and objectivity to complement Tyndall's in-house team, led by James Sullivan.

Sullivan said: "During her time at Tyndall, Charlotte clearly demonstrated her deep knowledge of the investment company sector as well as the highest levels of professionalism and integrity.

"As such, we can say with confidence that she will be an invaluable additional resource for the Tyndall Partnerships Investment Committee. Her expertise is an excellent complement to Peter and James's specialist insight and will help ensure the highest levels of governance and investment oversight for our clients."

Cuthbertson added: "While at Tyndall, I witnessed firsthand the robust processes and expert asset allocation that underpins Tyndall Partnerships' services to IFAs.

"I look forward to my continued involvement with the firm, working with James Sullivan, his team and my fellow members of the Investment Committee to deliver bespoke investment solutions to adviser clients."