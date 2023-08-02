MIGO Opportunities' Cuthbertson joins Tyndall Partnerships investment committee

After short stint at the firm

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Charlotte Cuthbertson (pictured) recently joined Asset Value Investors as a fund manager.
Image:

Charlotte Cuthbertson (pictured) recently joined Asset Value Investors as a fund manager.

Charlotte Cuthbertson, co-manager of the MIGO Opportunities investment trust now run by Asset Value Investors (AVI), has joined the Tyndall Partnerships investment committee.

Before taking on her new role at AVI, she worked as a fund manager at Tyndall for a short time, joining from Premier Miton where she co-managed the Worldwide Opportunities fund and MIGO Opportunities trust alongside Nick Greenwood prior to its transfer to AVI. 

Tyndall Partnerships works with independent financial advisers to provide tailored investment solutions that meet the long-term financial objectives of their clients.  

MIGO Opportunities appoints AVI as former co-manager Cuthbertson takes the reins again

The Tyndall investment committee was formed in July and includes former Jupiter investment manager James Clunie and Peter Geikie-Cobb, portfolio manager at Nexus Investment Managers. 

The committee aims to provide additional specialist expertise and objectivity to complement Tyndall's in-house team, led by James Sullivan.

Sullivan said: "During her time at Tyndall, Charlotte clearly demonstrated her deep knowledge of the investment company sector as well as the highest levels of professionalism and integrity.  

"As such, we can say with confidence that she will be an invaluable additional resource for the Tyndall Partnerships Investment Committee. Her expertise is an excellent complement to Peter and James's specialist insight and will help ensure the highest levels of governance and investment oversight for our clients." 

Nick Greenwood resigns from Premier Miton

Cuthbertson added: "While at Tyndall, I witnessed firsthand the robust processes and expert asset allocation that underpins Tyndall Partnerships' services to IFAs.  

"I look forward to my continued involvement with the firm, working with James Sullivan, his team and my fellow members of the Investment Committee to deliver bespoke investment solutions to adviser clients." 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Sarah Breeden to succeed Jon Cunliffe as BoE deputy governor for financial stability

Man Group pre-tax profits drop sharply on lower performance fee revenue

More on People moves

Swetha Ramachandran (pictured) has spent over a decade at GAM.
People moves

GAM luxury equities portfolio manager exits for Artemis

Swetha Ramachandran

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
John joined abrdn in January 2020 from consultancy services provider Ilex Associates where he worked as managing principal.
People moves

abrdn regional head of UK client group departs

Antony John

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 August 2023 • 1 min read
Goldman Sachs’ asset and wealth management businesses were combined in October in a move that sought to diversify the firm’s business away from investment banking and trading.
People moves

Goldman Sachs AM CIO Julian Salisbury departs after 25 years

To join Sixth Street Partners

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 31 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

12 St James's Place funds fail to deliver value

01 August 2023 • 2 min read
02

GAM luxury equities portfolio manager exits for Artemis

01 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

abrdn regional head of UK client group departs

01 August 2023 • 1 min read
04

Two Home REIT tenants enter creditors' voluntary liquidation

02 August 2023 • 1 min read
05

Rathbones sets out Investec W&I merger timeline

02 August 2023 • 1 min read
06

Man Group pre-tax profits drop sharply on lower performance fee revenue

01 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot