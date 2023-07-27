MIGO will maintain its existing investment objective and policy and there will be no change to its discount management policy or fee structure.

The move comes after former manager Nick Greenwood, of Premier Miton, resigned from the company as well as the investment trust earlier this year.

This triggered the board of MIGO to serve Premier Miton with a six months' protective notice on its investment management agreement.

AVI was chosen to take over following detailed shareholder engagement and a rigorous selection process, as part of the manager review announced in March.

Chair of the board, Richard Davidson, said following a number of expressions of interest and [the board's] detailed review, it was clear that AVI is the right choice for managing MIGO.

"At a time when investment company discounts are wider than they have been for a generation, the opportunities for MIGO are particularly exciting and we look forward to seeing MIGO going from strength to strength at its new home," he added.

AVI is an experienced manager of investment trusts, having run the £1.1bn AVI Global Trust since AVI was set up in 1985, and £186m AVI Japan Opportunity Trust since its launch in October 2018.

The board said it expects MIGO to benefit from AVI's deep sector expertise and supportive analyst resource as well as its distribution and marketing channels.

Regulatory approval is still being sought for the move and managerial responsibilities are expected to commence in Q4 2023. The term of the investment management agreement with Premier Miton has been extended to accommodate this transition date.

Meanwhile, AVI has also been "committed to hiring additional, specialist investment management resource" including the appointment of Charlotte Cuthberston, who previously worked at Premier Miton as MIGO's co-manager alongside Greenwood.

She first worked on the trust as its deputy in 2017 before taking equal responsibility and then leaving both the firm and MIGO at the end of 2022. She joined Tyndall Investment Management earlier this year but for only a brief period.

In response to her departure, Tyndall IM told Investment Week: "We can confirm that Charlotte Cuthbertson left Tyndall Investment Management in July. We were very pleased to offer Charlotte a role at Tyndall when she was actively seeking new opportunities last year and she was a valued member of the team.

"However, she was closely associated with MIGO Opportunities Trust plc for several years and we were always aware that she may move to co-manage the Trust in future. We wish her all the best in her new role."

Commenting on the reunion with her former investment trust, Cuthbertson said: "I am very much looking forward to be back managing MIGO, doing a job I love, as part of a specialist platform with a very similar approach to MIGO. The portfolio is in great shape and this is an exciting time for the strategy.

"With over 350 investment trusts trading at a discount to their net asset value, there are huge opportunities for value. But discounts don't tell the whole story. With MIGO, the team and I will continue focusing on those trusts which trade at a discount, where the wider sector sentiment is improving, and there are clear catalysts to deliver value.

"In AVI, Joe and the team have built a well-respected business, and I'd like to thank them all for their warm welcome. I've been getting up to speed with the portfolio since I joined and I can't wait to get properly started when MIGO moves over to AVI in Q4."

Joe Bauernfreund, CEO and CIO of AVI, added: "AVI is delighted to have been appointed investment manager of MIGO. MIGO is an excellent complement to our existing range of investment trusts.

"We share a common philosophy and investment style which focuses on seeking out good quality securities trading at a discount to their net asset value. Following the recent market volatility, the opportunities in investment companies are even more attractive and MIGO is well placed to take advantage of these."

"We are also pleased that Charlotte Cuthbertson has joined our investment team. Charlotte has a wealth of experience investing in investment trusts and we look forward to working with her."