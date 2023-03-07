Nick Greenwood resigns from Premier Miton

Nick Greenwood (pictured), has resigned from Premier Miton Investors.
Nick Greenwood has resigned from Premier Miton Investors and the MIGO Opportunities trust just two months after his co-manager departed.

Charlotte Cuthbertson left the firm back in November 2022, but the move was confirmed in the trust's half-year report.

Cuthbertson departs Premier Miton as MIGO adds three new trusts

In the interim, Greenwood had made several purchases for the MIGO trust, a trust-of-trusts portfolio that he has run since 2004.

Greenwood has been at the Premier Miton since 2002. He began his career in private client stock broking and was a founder of Christows stockbroking operation in 1991.

A spokesperson for Premier Miton Investors told Investment Week: "We want to thank Nick for his contribution and commitment to managing the trust for investors", and confirmed he would remain as an investment manager of the trust until 30 January 2024.

He will continue to be assisted by Ian Rees, deputy head of multi-asset, who was appointed to the trust after Cuthbertson's departure. 

News of Greenwood's plans to leave has triggered the board of MIGO to serve Premier Miton with a six months' protective notice on its investment management agreement.

In a statement, Richard Davidson, chair of MIGO, said: "Nick Greenwood's portfolio management expertise and investor engagement have been an important and long-standing factor underpinning MIGO's success. So given his decision to leave PMI, it is prudent for us to review MIGO's management arrangements."

He said that the protective notice had been served so the board "can do this most effectively, and look forward to an ongoing constructive relationship with Nick and PMI in the meantime".

Davidson said: "We will consider all proposals made from interested parties and will update shareholders in due course."

The Premier Miton spokesperson confirmed: "We will be looking to submit a proposal to the board of MIGO for the future management of the trust in due course. We continue to manage the trust with the aim of delivering good outcomes for shareholders."

