Cuthbertson departs Premier Miton as MIGO adds three new trusts

Ian Rees appointed

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
Ian Rees, deputy head of multi-asset, will support Nick Greenwood on portfolio management
Image:

Ian Rees, deputy head of multi-asset, will support Nick Greenwood on portfolio management

Charlotte Cuthbertson has left Premier Miton and the MIGO opportunities trust, the board of the trust announced in its half year report. Meanwhile, her former co-manager, Nick Greenwod, has bought three more trusts for the trust of trusts portfolio.

Cuthbertson, who had been with Premier Miton since June 2015, and the investment trust team since December 2017, departed in November last year.

The board announced that following her departure Ian Rees, deputy head of multi-asset, will support Greenwood on portfolio management, while Claire Long, head of investment trusts will support on marketing and communications.

Home REIT suspends shares

Greenwood has been active, purchasing three new trusts for the portfolio, according to the November factsheet.

The trusts, Aquila European Renewables, EJF Investments and GRIT Investment Trust, have been "harshly treated" by markets, the manager said.

"Post the Autumn hike in gilt yields several higher yielding trusts saw their share prices fall sharply," Greenwod wrote. "In response to the evaporation of the yield premium from these trusts investors appeared to be selling investment trusts on mass with many babies thrown out with the bath water."

Tufton Oceanic Assets divests last containership

He added that looking forward he will "remain cautious" but added there will "remain opportunities".

The £83.5m investment trust is trading on a premium of 0.78%, according to Morningstar data.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Nick Train buys 477,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income in second half of 2022

Fidelity platform restricts investment into Jupiter UK Mid Cap

More on Investment Trusts

The containership, Riposte, is being sold for $13m
Investment Trusts

Tufton Oceanic Assets divests last containership

Re-allocation of capital

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 January 2023 • 1 min read
The company said it “intends to request a restoration of the listing” following the publication of the 2022 results
Investment Trusts

Home REIT suspends shares

Annual report delayed

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 January 2023 • 2 min read
The move comes following an unsolicited offer made for Hurricane Energy on 2 November 2022, valuing the company at 7.7 pence per share, which the board recommended shareholders reject.
Investment Trusts

Crystal Amber switches sights following De La Rue failure

Hurricane Energy

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 23 December 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Square Mile upgrades five strategic bond funds while BNY Mellon suffers two downgrades

05 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

HSBC AM and LGIM among coalition challenging Glencore thermal coal production

05 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Fed officials remain hawkish on inflation despite recessionary fears

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
04

Fundsmith Equity sees out 2022 as most bought fund

04 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Carmignac looks to Newton for new sustainability head

05 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

Quality: Because it is worth it

05 January 2023 • 4 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot