Cuthbertson departs Premier Miton as MIGO adds three new trusts

Cuthbertson, who had been with Premier Miton since June 2015, and the investment trust team since December 2017, departed in November last year.

The board announced that following her departure Ian Rees, deputy head of multi-asset, will support Greenwood on portfolio management, while Claire Long, head of investment trusts will support on marketing and communications.

Greenwood has been active, purchasing three new trusts for the portfolio, according to the November factsheet.

The trusts, Aquila European Renewables, EJF Investments and GRIT Investment Trust, have been "harshly treated" by markets, the manager said.

"Post the Autumn hike in gilt yields several higher yielding trusts saw their share prices fall sharply," Greenwod wrote. "In response to the evaporation of the yield premium from these trusts investors appeared to be selling investment trusts on mass with many babies thrown out with the bath water."

He added that looking forward he will "remain cautious" but added there will "remain opportunities".

The £83.5m investment trust is trading on a premium of 0.78%, according to Morningstar data.