Former MIGO Opportunities trust co-manager Cuthbertson joins Tyndall IM

Cuthbertson, who had worked at Premier Miton since June 2015, and the investment trust team since December 2017, departed the firm in November last year.

She had shared portfolio management responsibilities with Nick Greenwood, who has resigned from Premier Miton Investors and the MIGO Opportunities trust, the company announced today (7 March).

A spokesperson for Tyndall said: "Tyndall is a fast-growing investment boutique and we are always interested in taking on investment professionals who share our commitment to high-conviction, active investment management.

"Charlotte is such an individual and she joined the company as a fund manager in late 2022 to provide additional resource to our team.

"She has a highly credible investment track record gained over the past seven years, and has already proved to be an excellent complement to our team of investment and fund managers."