ASI launches range of multi-asset separately managed accounts
MyPortfolio range unveiled
AJ Bell unveils details of five-strong passive multi-asset range
Following acquisition of passives specialist Indexx Markets
Lazard AM launches diversified return fund for Jacob
Benchmark-agnostic
Morningstar unveils real return discretionary portfolios
Morningstar has launched a range of four real return portfolios as it further expands its discretionary management service.
Henderson Q1 inflows hit £3bn as turnaround continues
Henderson Global Investors has reported net inflows of £3bn in Q1 2014 as it continues to enjoy a turnaround in the fortunes of its retail business.
Allianz GI: Multi-asset is biggest event in 30 years of fund selection
Financial advisers' preference for multi-asset funds marks the "biggest cyclical change for 30 years", an Allianz Global Investors retail sales head has said.
Canada Life launches five multi-asset risk-rated funds
Canada Life Investments has launched five risk-rated multi-asset portfolios for the UK retail market.
Russell hands £1bn multi-asset fund to former Sarasin man
Former Sarasin manager David Vickers has joined Russell Investments to run its flagship £1.2bn Multi-Asset Growth Strategy.
SWIP launches Optimal Multi-Asset fund
SWIP has launched its third multi-manager vehicle for duo Mark Harries and Simon Wood, the Optimal Multi-Asset fund.
Blacksquare unveils MM absolute return fund
Blacksquare Capital is launching a fund of absolute return funds in the New Year.
Fidelity launches two multi-asset funds for Greetham
Fidelity International has launched two new multi-asset funds for Trevor Greetham.
Cheviot introduces multi-asset climate fund
Discretionary boutique Cheviot Asset Management is set to launch a new multi-asset climate change fund.
Armstrong boutique launches first fund
Patrick and Ana Cukic Armstrong, former co-heads of the Insight multi-asset team, are launching the first fund from their new boutique Armstrong Investment Managers (AIM).
Environment demands investors take a more flexible approach
The road to economic normality is likely to be long and bumpy. Although purchasing managers are ordering again, industrial production is still down on a year ago.