Waverton MPS rebalances but remains neutral on equities

The company said the cash balances in the Waverton Strategic Equity Fund (SEF) had risen to 5% and "the most effective and efficient means of aligning the portfolios with the asset allocation guidance" was to bring this down to 1.5% and reinvest the proceeds across the other funds.

Waverton's MPS range is comprised of four funds covering different asset classes. This includes the aforementioned equity portfolio as well as the Waverton Sterling Bond, Waverton Absolute Return and Waverton Real Assets.

The funds aim for a longer-term return of 3.5% above inflation measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI).

In a statement, Waverton said it had rebalanced the asset weightings across the entire range.

"In order to best match the full look-through positioning with the current guided asset allocation, Waverton will reduce equity in a sliding scale from growth (3% reduction), through to defensive (1.5% reduction)."

The Sterling Bond fund will receive the biggest portion with a lower weight to the Absolute Return fund, with a "neutral addition" to the Real Assets fund for the Growth and Balanced mandates.

Within Cautious and Defensive, the proceeds from the SEF reduction will be split equally across the two alternative funds as well a higher allocation to fixed income.

A spokesperson for Waverton said that the "elevated daily volatility is expected to persist, frequent shifts in sentiment are providing attractive entry points into potential new opportunities".

"It is discipline around valuation that will help generate positive real returns over the long term."

In the most recently portfolio update, Waverton outlined its bearish stance saying it expected to see "little correlation between equities, bonds and selected alternative asset classes, so the portfolio should provide some degree of protection during periods of equity market weakness".

John Bellamy the firm's managing director and head of adviser solutions said expanded on this and told Investment Week: "We currently see the probability of a US recession in the next 12 months at 40%, and of an economic slowdown at 95%.

"While recession is still avoidable, and not all indicators are flashing red, we recognise the headwinds facing the consumer going forward, and therefore retain our broadly neutral stance on equities.

"In the long term, equities look more attractive than six months ago. However, notwithstanding signs that US inflation may be peaking, we expect it to remain above the central bank's target rate and to see the tightening trajectory maintained.

"In the meantime, we continue to actively manage our equity exposure, with the intention of better protecting the downside but also mindful that we want to take advantage of attractive long-term opportunities that will help us capture the upside when markets recover."