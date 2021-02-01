ASI launches multi-asset climate solutions fund alongside The Big Issue Group

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has launched a multi-asset climate solutions fund alongside The Big Issue Group, allowing investors to "actively participate in the climate shift" while diversifying across equities, bonds and real estate.

The Multi-Asset Climate Solutions (MACS) fund will invest in companies whose products and services actively help to mitigate climate change. These will typically reside across the renewable energy, electric vehicle and smart working sectors, alongside energy efficient buildings and other green technologies

MACS will be headed up by lead fund manager and head of strategic allocation Craig Mackenzie, as well as investment manager Chris Paine and ESG investment manager of multi-asset solutions Fiona Ritchie.

Mackenzie said: "We have searched the globe to find companies whose products drive the shift to a zero-carbon green economy. Renewable energy, electric vehicles and other green technologies are likely to expand rapidly in the coming decades, offering a strong growth opportunity.

"Our multi-asset approach diversifies risk across asset classes, allowing our customers to put their money to work financing the climate transition with less volatile investment returns."

TBIG partnership

The Big Issue Group partnered with ASI due to its "strong multi-asset capabilities and expertise in ESG investing", according to the firm, which added that TBIG's commitment to helping those in need across a wide range of opportunities offered "a fitting opportunity" for the partnership.

ASI will give 20% of any net revenue generated by the fund to TBIG to support their work, which includes employing more than 1,700 vulnerable and unemployed vendors to earn a living by selling its magazine, as well as direct investments into more than 350 social enterprises across the UK. At present, TBIG's investees provide 9,000 jobs and serve over one million people.

Nigel Kershaw OBE, chair of TBIG, said: "The Big Issue's mission is to build a world that works for everyone, for now and for future generations. This fund is a natural extension of our mission, given that the negative effects of climate change are likely to have a disproportionate impact on vulnerable people across the world.

"We are proud of our partnership with Aberdeen Standard Investments and are excited to bring such an innovative product to market."

The fund will use FTSE Russell's Green Revenues 2.0 model to provide its climate solutions data, which measures the green revenue exposure of the fund's investments to comply with the soon-to-be-implemented EU taxonomy.

Arne Staal, global head of research and product management at FTSE Russell, added: "We are delighted that ASI has selected our Green Revenues 2.0 data for the launch of its innovative new Multi-Asset Climate Solutions fund.

"ASI has been early to recognise that green revenues data used to quantify a fund's alignment to the green economy will be essential in complying with the incoming EU taxonomy disclosure requirements for sustainable investment products by the end of 2021."

MACS, which has an AMC of 0.5%, will initially be available to investors via Standard Life's Wrap and Elevate platforms. After it has been assessed, the vehicle will be accessible directly through the big Exchange - the UK's first online investment platform to only list funds making a positive societal and environmental impact.