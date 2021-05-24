Tell it to me straight: Portfolios with clear sustainability goals will win race to net zero

Transitioning to a net zero-carbon economy is vitally important. To support that journey, sustainable investors should monitor the carbon impact of their portfolios. But there is plenty more to understanding a bond portfolio's carbon footprint than conventional metrics can show.

Investors need straightforward reporting that can help them grasp how their portfolios affect the climate. Several providers, including MSCI, have created a range of carbon footprint metrics comparing a portfolio's carbon characteristics with a benchmark.

For bond investors, the most relevant metric is the weighted average carbon intensity of a portfolio, measuring the carbon footprint in terms of the volume of carbon dioxide emissions per value of sales (tons CO2e/$m).

The metric has several benefits: it is applicable across asset classes, simple to calculate and does not need the market cap or sales data required for other (equity ownership-related) measures.

It can also be expressed in two numbers: a score for the portfolio and a score for the benchmark. But inevitably, a metric that is so simple and concise has constraints.

We believe bond investors who support the transition to a net zero-carbon economy need deeper insights into the future direction of their portfolio emissions and the intentions of the underlying issuers.

A different approach

A sustainable bond portfolio should focus on investing in companies with a demonstrable commitment to future carbon reduction and well-considered strategies to achieve their goals. We developed an analytical approach that can provide more forward-looking information with better insight.

Starting with MSCI data, we look at issuer level carbon intensity score. Then, issuer by issuer, we analyse each security, asking two key questions.

Firstly, is the issuing company's strategy aligned with recognised carbon-reduction targets? We draw on independent research from third-party providers to help us verify and assess each company's forward-looking carbon-reduction plan.

While there are potential differences in methodologies among third-party providers, the result is a picture of companies' degree of alignment with the Paris Agreement.

Secondly, how are companies financing their transition to net zero-carbon? We think that issuing green bonds - or other ESG bond structures with specific targets - can often be a compelling way for companies to execute their transition plan.

For some industries at an earlier stage in their decarbonisation journey, it may make sense to issue sustainability-linked bonds. These structures commit companies to decarbonise without regard to external factors and so help to lessen the odds of a change, of course.

Evaluating the oil and gas industry, an increase in hydrocarbon prices makes further exploration and production more attractive and risks eroding carbon-reduction plans. Our sustainable portfolio's weighted average carbon intensity is about two-thirds that of the benchmark. The portfolio includes far more green bonds than the benchmark and has proportionately much greater exposure to companies with specific climate-reduction commitments.