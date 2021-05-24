States of flux: How to juggle between government bonds and equities in unprecedented times

The role of fixed income in a multi-asset portfolio is being challenged in current markets. Typically, high quality bonds such as government debt have been a perfect foil to equity holdings in a multi-asset portfolio.

Correlations between equity and fixed income are not constant through time and fluctuate between positive and negative depending on the timeframe.

For example, the rolling 12-month correlation between gilts and the FTSE All-Share index over the past decade has ranged between +0.7 and -0.8.

During periods of equity market stress, correlations almost always move strongly negative (bonds rally as equities fall), which dampens down losses suffered from equity holdings. This makes them a handy portfolio management tool.

Powering past pandemic fatigue: Who will be the winners from the UK's lockdown lifting?

On top of this, government debt has historically delivered a positive real return with yields exceeding inflation. This meant using government debt as a form of insurance has been accretive to returns.

However, this scenario describes the world we used to live in. The picture today is very different. Even though government debt can still be expected to perform well during equity stress periods, with yields below 1%, the potential amount of protection afforded from these instruments has significantly reduced.

There is also a cost to holding the government debt in the portfolio as the real return after inflation is negative, meaning investors now must pay for their insurance.

Furthermore, given the improving economic backdrop, there is an expectation that yields will rise alongside risks of higher inflation, meaning bonds will reverse a lot of the capital appreciation they have enjoyed over the previous decade. Government bonds have changed from a risk-free return into a return-free-risk in portfolios.

So, what should multi-asset managers do with government debt inside a portfolio? We have reduced the amount of government debt in our portfolios to the lowest levels and, in some cases, replaced some bond exposure with cash.

Boom and bust: What impact has Covid-19 had on commodities cycle?

We have also sold down our inflation-linked government bonds rather than nominal bond holdings. While this may appear counterintuitive given the rising levels of inflation, we believe this is mostly priced in and a lot of the drivers for increasing inflation are transitory.

Clearly, the fixed income universe is not constrained to just government debt. Corporate credit also plays a significant role in our portfolios.

When moving down in quality from government debt to investment grade corporate debt and then through to high yield, extra yield is picked up and the interest rate sensitivity reduces, which, given the above, sounds promising.

From a total return standpoint, we see more value in investment grade and high yield than government bonds.

However, this extra yield above government bonds is there to compensate holders of that debt for the extra risk that they are taking, and that risk has diminished considerably.

Central banks are buying up significant amounts of corporate debt as part of their asset purchase programmes, which drives up prices. In addition, the economy is now recovering strongly, meaning the amount of default risk has nominally decreased.

All of this has led to a narrowing of spreads, which are now at levels last seen before the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. When combined with today's global yield levels, total returns from credit are at their lowest levels relative to historical numbers.

As such, we do not expect to see much capital appreciation from these bonds and therefore, the only compensation comes from coupon payments.

At the start of the year, we saw more opportunities in high yield as spreads had not compressed as much as expected, leading us to move into high yield at the expense of investment grade bonds. However, this opportunity has now decreased, so we have reduced our high yield exposure.

Given we are active managers, we do not foresee us holding cash in lieu of government bonds indefinitely. Instead, we are awaiting an increase in yields and then will selectively rebuild our government bond exposure.

Culture is a necessity for financial services firms, not a 'nice to have'

Our current view is inflation will be contained and yields will remain relatively low, albeit somewhat higher than current levels.

It is clearly in the interest of governments to keep yields negative in real terms as they can inflate away and pay back the massive amount of debt accumulated from the government largesse provided during Covid-19.

Keith Balmer is director and product specialist of multi-asset solutions at BMO Global Asset Management