Fangs for the opportunity: Are high yield and total return bonds worth sinking your teeth into?

"Bond investors are the vampires of the investment world. They love decay, recession — anything that leads to low inflation and the protection of the real value of their loans."

The words of the world's most famous bond investor Bill Gross were a very apt way to describe the attitude of bond investors to the bloodbath that was the market sell-off in 2020.

In a time of great uncertainty, support from governments loans, central banks and the fact that companies are contractually obliged to pay an income through their bonds resulted in the asset class becoming attractive for the first time in more than a decade.

However, fixed income is now expensive again, having gone back to pre-pandemic levels - with yields at historic lows. The sun is shining too much for those bond vampires, something which has been reflected in the performance of most sectors in the past six months.

Much of this is due to the unprecedented amounts of bond buying from central banks across the world through quantitative easing. The base rate is low and the spread is low - which leads to the question of whether you are being appropriately compensated for taking some risk?

But the big buzzword at the moment is inflation. It is the iceberg threatening to sink the bond market. Inflation is coming, purely as a mathematical function of base effects, but potentially more so as the economy reopens post-crisis and finds many bottlenecks, particularly around commodities. But how much of a short to mid-term impact will it actually have?

What we do know is central banks now have more data now than ever before and therefore will be able to monitor inflation in almost real time, meaning the risk of them being behind or ahead of the curve is reduced, so the chances of a policy mistakes are lower.

Importantly, the US Federal Reserve does not care about the impact of US growth - at least this is the impression we get at the moment. In fact, the rules were changed in anticipation of inflation, so interest rates did not have to be increased.

Essentially, central banks have removed inflation as their primary objective to improve the overall wellbeing of the US economy (unemployment, and so on).

We did see US 10-year treasuries rise earlier this year in the expectation of greater inflation. And everyone seems to be shorting US treasuries as there is an almost universal consensus that the 10-year is going to hit 2% by the end of 2021 - but it has plateaued in the past eight-to-ten weeks, despite the story of strong growth continuing.

Even with inflation hitting 4.2% in the US, I think the Fed will do nothing. I recently saw figures from Goldman Sachs which estimated US rates will be the first to rise, but not before late 2023 or early 2024 - so we still have time.

So, there are positives - not least that growth is strong, meaning companies should not default on their loans. The other positive is central banks are still buying government bonds and some US investment grade, effectively underpinning the market.

So where is the value today? High yield bonds seem like a logical starting point given the higher yields tend to act as a cushion against inflation risks. 2020 was the year which ended the myth that a wave of downgrades (fallen angels) would cause significant volatility within the high yield space.

The numbers are unlikely to be as strong in 2021, but the support from governments and central banks should continue to aid this sub-sector, with funds such as Man GLG High Yield Opportunities and Baillie Gifford High Yield Bond both worth considering.

Investors could also look at bonds with more of a total return mentality - where yield is not the sole primary focus. Examples here would be the likes of Jupiter Strategic Bond or Nomura Global Dynamic Bond.

Darius McDermott is managing director at Chelsea Financial Services