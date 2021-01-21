Uncorrelated UCITS have arrived: Picking out the best products for focused portfolios

Given the tumult of 2020, who could have predicted the start of 2021's continuing pandemic (albeit with a vaccine light at the end of the tunnel), shameful Capitol breach and ebullient markets?

The real money investor is faced with quite a quandary as how to position for the so called new normal, which seems to have at its core a wall of government funding driving all assets to perfection pricing levels.

For investors looking for the protections and liquidity profile of UCITS, there is some good news. UCITS have caught on with pedigreed managers as a way to raise capital from investors whom otherwise would not invest.

Among this growing group of UCITS funds is an important sub-set of uncorrelated strategies that can greatly benefit both traditional and alternative portfolios, particularly as the direction of major markets seems less certain.

It does not seem long ago that the UCITS label was synonymous with a muted return product; a cross that investors had to bear if their mandates did not allow hedge fund allocations.

Desirable managers with enviable track records were reluctant to offer the improved liquidity and terms of UCITS lest their hedge fund investors switch, so if they did offer UCITS it was a deliberately lower quality offering.

Fast forward to today and the market has realised that there is little investor overlap and that UCITS investors will bear similar fees.

This has left the strategy's underlying liquidity, asset types and leverage as the main hurdles to be overcome when transferring a strategy to UCITS format.

While the number of institutional quality offerings is still low, it is greatly improved and allows the construction of well-diversified UCITS portfolios.

At the top of many institutional investors' agendas for 2021 is to create or increase uncorrelated exposures, particularly those expected to have some defensive characteristics during a market dislocation.

The liquid nature of UCITS must be reflected in the underlying assets and this is a clear benefit when all but the most liquid assets are difficult to trade during a crisis.

This common thread of liquid instruments benefits a diverse set of uncorrelated strategies which, when combined thoughtfully, can be a powerful portfolio tool.

The holy grail is a focused portfolio of uncorrelated UCITS strategies which each have a discernible role, are uncorrelated to each other and have acceptable absolute returns in normal, positive, less volatile markets.

While remaining vigilant for the new "big short" equivalent to sub-prime, there are a set of tested strategies that should be considered:

GlobalMacro

Allocation to rates, currencies, equity indices, and commodities based upon a top-down assessment of global economies and asset classes.

Systematic global macro

Often work well when a trend/trade is established and there are not frequent reversals (as has been the case lately).

Discretionary global macro

Heavily dependent on the risk management skills of the portfolio manager(s) which separate the great from the good, especially during volatile periods. It can be argued that inflection periods favour the human mind, and thus discretion, over the algorithms.

Managed futures

The most widely known example of a strategy which has historically performed well during crisis periods. The simplified conclusion from many studies is that multi-asset crises favour managed futures.