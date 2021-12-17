mirabaud asset management

Mirabaud Group set to change management structure in January

People moves

Limited partners to become Equity Partners

clock 17 December 2021 • 1 min read
Mirabaud AM expands convertible bonds offering with global SMID-focused strategy

Bonds

Convertible bonds in a ‘sweet spot’

clock 30 November 2021 • 1 min read
Thanksgiving: Time to dig in or duck out of the US?

US

Investors face a great deal of uncertainty

clock 25 November 2021 • 1 min read
Mirabaud Asset Management strengthens teams with trio of senior hires

People moves

Increased demand for ESG strategies

clock 22 September 2021 • 2 min read
Manulife IM strengthens EM team with two appointments

People moves

Bryony Deuchars joins from Mirabaud

clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
Mirabaud's Lake: Do not neglect transition bonds during green revolution

Investment

More all-inclusive approach required

clock 05 August 2021 • 4 min read
ESG sinners to saints: Seven stories of successful transformation

Investment

Nike, Royal Dutch Shell and Unicharm all feature

clock 14 July 2021 • 1 min read
Mirabaud AM launches Global Climate Bond fund

ESG

Strategy managed by Andrew Lake and Fatima Luis

clock 28 June 2021 • 2 min read
'Invest in an ageing population'

Global

clock 18 June 2021 • 3 min read
Mirabaud adds senior analysts to investment team

People moves

Covering ESG and fixed income

clock 06 October 2020 •
