Best bond buys after 2022 bear collapse

European high yield over US
Michael Della Vedova, portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Global High Income Bond fund
Europe offers value despite its potential recessionary outlook – although selectivity is more important than ever. While Europe’s economy could suffer a deeper slowdown than its peers, the European high yield market should benefit from having less exposure than the US to cyclical markets.
Europe also has higher credit quality than the US, with more companies rated BB, at 70.7% versus 52.3%, and fewer companies rated CCC and below, at 5.5% versus 11.1%. Furthermore, Europe’s market is younger and less mature than the US, meaning it potentially offers more opportunities for price and information discovery.