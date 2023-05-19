The Big Interview: Mirabaud AM's CEO on why the Geneva-founded firm is a UK asset manager at heart

Founded in 1819, the Geneva-based private bank Mirabaud Group boasts of a long and successful history. However, when Aeschlimann joined the group as managing partner in the aftermath of the Global Financial Crisis, he saw an opportunity to bring its asset management capabilities out of the shadows.

Since then, Mirabaud AM has grown its assets under management to CHF 9.5bn (£8.5bn) of client money in traditional and alternative investments, and has more than 100 staff. Ten years on, its chief executive Aeschlimann says the firm "has grown some teeth".

"We are the youngest child in the group, as we are ten years old, while [Mirabaud Group's] wealth management business is over 200 years old. We are a little bit more rock and roll and more shaky, but I think we have evolved and have a more mature positioning in terms of strategy," he adds.

A lot has happened in the last decade, he says. The firm's active investing has expanded across global fixed income, equities and private assets, operating in Europe's key financial centres: Paris, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Geneva and Zurich.

UK wholesale drive

At the same time, Mirabaud AM's client base in the UK has been through a significant shift in recent years, from its early days managing a £3bn UK equities mandate for local government pension schemes, the firm is now seeking to tap into the growing wholesale segment.

"[The LGPS] segment has evolved a lot over the last few years. There were 64-68 LGPS and now you have only eight, and they significantly reduced their equity allocation," he says.

"We moved a little bit more away from these kinds of clients, and opened our strategy to more wholesale clients. Not the retail part of wholesale like IFAs yet, but more wholesale wealth managers."

To lead this effort, the firm hired Selina Tyler as head of UK wholesale in September 2018 . Her role was taken over by Aviva Investors business development director Benjamin Carter in September 2021, after she departed for Lombard Odier in June that year.

"I believe we have a great team now, and we have good traction. We'll see how we develop, but it's very promising. We have a big optionality here - the possibilities, the opportunity is huge," Aeschlimann adds.

"Competition is fierce, as well. Even though the UK is a world financial centre, clients here often favour UK asset managers."

The bar is higher for investment houses that come from abroad because of this. However, Aeschlimann insists the origin of Mirabaud AM is in London.

Even though the group is headquartered in Geneva, many of its key players are based in the London office, such as head of distribution Liisa Juntunen, as well as the marketing and risk teams.

With the exception of a convertible bonds team in Paris and a Swiss equities team in Zurich, the vast majority of the investment team is also based in the UK and, despite Brexit, London remains a big reservoir of talent and an important financial centre "open to the world", he says.

"In many ways, I would say we are a UK asset manager. We have a very strong UK culture," he says.

Switzerland in a post-Credit Suisse era

Alongside his role as CEO of Mirabaud AM, Aeschlimann is a member of the Swiss Takeover Board, which is appointed by Swiss regulator FINMA to review public takeover bids for law compliance.

One takeover that has dominated headlines is the merger of Credit Suisse with its rival UBS, a $3.3bn deal engineered by the Swiss authorities to save the spiralling bank in the midst of a crisis of confidence in March 2023.

"[The takeover] was a big shock. It is a sad ending... Some people may say it was written on the wall, but I don't believe so because Credit Suisse was strong. It complied with all ratios and regulatory requirements," he says.

"Its issue came from a run on the deposits, panic, loss of trust and confidence. I don't know what lessons would have to be learned from this, not only in Switzerland, but at the world level on systemic bank regulation."

The deal, coupled with the Swiss regulator's decision to wipe out $17bn of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds, raised doubts about Switzerland's reputation for banking stability, but according to Aeschlimann, the country's financial centre remains "strong and robust".

"I was pleased, despite the tragedy of this loss, to see that UBS, together with the Swiss government, the Swiss National Bank and FINMA, were able to find a solution in less than a week in a very efficient way," he says.

"We didn't have kind of a Lehman event, which would have caused a huge worldwide turmoil. We should value the speediness and efficiency of the solution found. The Swiss financial centre is strong and robust and it will survive."

'Retailisation' of private markets

As companies stay private for longer and the appetite for unlisted assets grows, Mirabaud AM has been active in developing solutions in the space for its institutional client base.

The firm launched its first private equity strategy in 2017 and, since then, total private assets have raised over €1bn through vehicles such as Mirabaud Grand Paris, Mirabaud Lifestyle, Impact & Innovation, Mirabaud Real Estate - Club Deals and Mirabaud Living Heritage.

While Aeschlimann would welcome the possibility for retail investors to access these pools of assets with "value and growth potential", he says they should also consider that there is a price to pay - illiquidity.

"When I see asset managers launching real estate funds or private equity funds and offering quarterly or monthly liquidity, I worry. Even though I love Alice in Wonderland, we should be realistic, and very careful about the mismatch of the liquidity you offer to investors and the liquidity of your investments," he says.

"Retail investors should be made aware that they will be there for the long term. Maybe not all of them can accept that and it's fine, but we'll have another crisis for the financial sector if there is a problem there. Look at what happened here in the UK with several real estate funds."

A saturated market for institutional clients has been pushing asset managers to pursue a new business: selling private assets to wealthy individual investors, with offerings designed for retail investors set to multiply.

"Asset managers sometimes believe that their role is to sell stuff," he explains. "If you sell stuff you don't care about, you don't feel any loyalty or fiduciary duty to your clients. I feel exactly the other way; we owe them loyalty and transparency."