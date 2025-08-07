Mirabaud AM hires former Pictet manager Gurdeep Bumbra for equity mandate

Joins Paul Middleton and Mohamed Hussein

Mirabaud Asset Management has appointed Gurdeep Bumbra as senior portfolio manager, bringing in two decades of experience in international equities.

