Although activity dipped slightly in 2022 due to geopolitical concerns, and later in light of rising interest rates, dealmaking has restarted in earnest, with the first quarter of 2023 witnessing 356 deals of more than $1m in value.

Due to prevailing sentiment around the UK economy, many companies with attractive fundamentals have been unfairly derated in recent years. As a result, corporate and private equity buyers - sitting on considerable dry powder - are being drawn to certain segments of the listed market trading at valuation multiples of up to 50% less than private market peers.

By targeting high-quality, cash-generative quoted companies benefiting from structural growth tailwinds, investors can grasp the valuation opportunities on offer and position themselves for an eventual rerating, which will favour robust businesses.

Outlined below are three industries where we have identified a disconnect between low valuations and strong fundamentals, with compelling opportunities for long-term value creation.

Wealth of opportunities

The wealth management sector has been undergoing change and structural growth due to rising fees and evolving investor preferences towards alternative asset classes. Although macroeconomic uncertainties are putting pressure on companies, the industry continues to benefit from recurring revenues and high levels of client retention.

Consequently, this sector has become a hotbed for corporate activity. The industry saw 341 deals in 2022, an 11% increase from the previous year. Nearly 70% of those transactions involved private equity buyers or buyers backed by private equity, which shows the increasing appetite for the industry.

In this environment, discounted financial services businesses capable of multi-year growth are likely to stand out to potential acquirers. Brooks MacDonald, a UK investment management firm, provides a good case study for this price arbitrage opportunity.

Despite strong cashflows, structural tailwinds and a diversified return profile, the company trades at a significant discount to its unlisted peers. For example, the business currently trades at less than half the multiple Brewin Dolphin was recently acquired at by Royal Bank of Canada, despite both companies having ostensibly similar strategies.

The business is also poised for driving consolidation in the sector, having recently invested into its technology platform and implemented a ‘buy-and-build' strategy, making several acquisitions of smaller competitors to drive synergies.

Long-life returns

Although the healthcare services industry is not completely immune to economic headwinds, it offers structural growth opportunities owing to an ageing population. Amid this backdrop, we have been taking advantage of the significant discount the market has applied to some smaller UK companies compared to their private market counterparts.

Trading at a more than 50% discount to similar private businesses, the high-quality fundamentals of Medica, a provider of outsourced X-ray services, gave us the confidence to become the business's largest shareholder, having built our holding up to a 20% stake.

Medica's sales have more than doubled over the past five years, as the trend for outsourcing the provision of medical goods and services has gained momentum. EBITDA growth has been steady except for 2020, when Covid-19 affected normal operations.

Our view was validated when Medica recently received and accepted a £269m cash bid from private equity group IK Partners. Knowing two of the company's private equity-backed competitors were recently sold at high valuation multiples allowed us to help shape the conversation around this offer.

Advice investors can bank on

Meanwhile, niche business consultancies have flourished in the last few years, as investors have sought out capital light industries offering lower risk and attractive growth prospects. Private equity firms are upping their stakes in the sector, with business consultancy accounting for 40% of all mid-market private equity volume in 2022.

Within the sector, several niche areas are benefiting from structural growth tailwinds, with pension consultancies offering advisory services to trustees emerging as an alluring prospect.

Ken Wotton is manager of Strategic Equity Capital