Green bonds hit record fundraise while lending and M&A sink

Green bonds raised a record $267bn over the course of H1 2023, bucking the recent trend of lower green investment, while lending and mergers and acquisitions both sank during the period.
The figure marks an 18% increase on the same period last year, although issuance by number dropped 10% to 484 green bonds brought to market, according to LSEG Deals Intelligence.
Funds raised during the first quarter broke the all-time quarterly issuance record, which was subsequently broken by Q2's 9% increase.
Article 9 funds receive lowest inflows on record as Article 8 products face outflows
Sustainable finance bonds also saw a boost year-to-date, up 6% to $459bn on H1 2022, although not significant enough to overtake H1 2021.
Like green bonds, sustainable finance bonds raised greater capital over fewer bonds, with the total number sinking 16% year-on-year.
Sustainable finance bonds also took a greater proportion of global debt capital markets proceeds over H1, accounting for 10% of overall debt capital markets activity during H1 2023.
Social bond issuance grew both on a value and volume basis, up to $58.6bn during H1 2023, representing a 3% increase, and up 11% by number of issuances.
Loans and M&A
Meanwhile, sustainable lending dropped to a two-year low by volume and a three-year low by value, while M&A activity also decreased.
Lending totalled $304bn over the first six months of the year, down 20% on H1 2022, although the first rose quarter-on-quarter, with Q2 up 17% on the first quarter of 2023.
By number of offerings, the first half of 2023 recorded a 13% decrease year-on-year.
Emerging markets vs Europe: green bonds must serve both
American borrowers comprised 44% of total sustainable lending in the opening half of the year, with Ford Motor Company, NextEra Energy and Alphabet leading the pack.
M&A involving sustainable companies totalled $84bn over the period, a 13% decline year-on-year and a three-year low, although by volume, deals remained on par with H1 2022.
China represented the largest region by number of deals, accounting for 17% of total activity, followed by the US (15%) and India (8%).