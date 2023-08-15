Green bonds hit record fundraise while lending and M&A sink

The figure marks an 18% increase on the same period last year, although issuance by number dropped 10% to 484 green bonds brought to market.

Funds raised during the first quarter broke the all-time quarterly issuance record, which was subsequently broken by Q2's 9% increase.

Sustainable finance bonds also saw a boost year-to-date, up 6% to $459bn on H1 2022, although not significant enough to overtake H1 2021.

Like green bonds, sustainable finance bonds raised greater capital over fewer bonds, with the total number sinking 16% year-on-year.

Sustainable finance bonds also took a greater proportion of global debt capital markets proceeds over H1, accounting for 10% of overall debt capital markets activity during H1 2023.

Social bond issuance grew both on a value and volume basis, up to $58.6bn during H1 2023, representing a 3% increase, and up 11% by number of issuances.

Loans and M&A

Meanwhile, sustainable lending dropped to a two-year low by volume and a three-year low by value, while M&A activity also decreased.

Lending totalled $304bn over the first six months of the year, down 20% on H1 2022, although the first rose quarter-on-quarter, with Q2 up 17% on the first quarter of 2023.

By number of offerings, the first half of 2023 recorded a 13% decrease year-on-year.

American borrowers comprised 44% of total sustainable lending in the opening half of the year, with Ford Motor Company, NextEra Energy and Alphabet leading the pack.

M&A involving sustainable companies totalled $84bn over the period, a 13% decline year-on-year and a three-year low, although by volume, deals remained on par with H1 2022.

China represented the largest region by number of deals, accounting for 17% of total activity, followed by the US (15%) and India (8%).