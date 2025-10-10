WH Ireland shareholders disapprove Oberon's buy at this stage

Asset purchase agreement ‘remains in force'

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

WH Ireland Group shareholders have not approved the resolution for Oberon Investments (Oberon) to complete its proposed purchase of its wealth business at this stage.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

House of Lords to scrutinise government's IHT on pensions overhaul

Budget leaks branded 'disappointing' as tax-free cash cut rumour resurfaces

More on Companies

Schroders and Lloyds swap stakes in SPW and Cazenove as joint venture ends
Companies

Schroders and Lloyds swap stakes in SPW and Cazenove as joint venture ends

SPW now wholly owned by Lloyds

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 09 October 2025 • 2 min read
Investors set to block £1m WH Ireland wealth sale to Oberon
Companies

Investors set to block £1m WH Ireland wealth sale to Oberon

EGM on 9 October

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 October 2025 • 1 min read
Impax AM stabilises flows as AUM remains 'broadly flat' in Q4
Companies

Impax AM stabilises flows as AUM remains 'broadly flat' in Q4

Held at around £26bn

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 08 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot