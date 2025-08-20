Aberdeen sells financial planning arm to Ascot Lloyd

Aims to simplify business

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

Aberdeen has sold its financial planning business to Ascot Lloyd as part of its plan to streamline its operations.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

FCA promotes Sarah Pritchard to deputy CEO

SJP charges overhaul scheme given summer 2025 deadline

More on Companies

Aberdeen sells financial planning arm to Ascot Lloyd
Companies

Aberdeen sells financial planning arm to Ascot Lloyd

Aims to simplify business

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 20 August 2025 • 2 min read
Evelyn Partners' PE owners exploring potential sale – reports
Companies

Evelyn Partners' PE owners exploring potential sale – reports

Valued at more than £2.5bn

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 August 2025 • 1 min read
UnitedHealth Group shares surge as Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway takes $1.6bn bet
Companies

UnitedHealth Group shares surge as Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway takes $1.6bn bet

Apple position trimmed further

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 15 August 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot