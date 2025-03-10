Assura receives cash offer from KKR and Stonepeak Partners

After four rejections

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Assura, the UK-listed property business that designs and invests in key NHS buildings, has received an indicative, non-binding cash offer from a consortium consisting of private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and Stonepeak Partners.

Should the private equity consortium pursue the cash offer, Assura shareholders would retain the declared quarterly dividend of 0.84p per share, due to be paid on 9 April, and receive a cash consideration of 48.56p per share at closing.  This revised offer represents a 2.9% increase from KKR's previous indicative, non-binding proposal of 48p per share. Assura's share price jumps 12% after fourth KKR bid rejection The possible cash offer represents 100% of the company's EPRA net tangible asset value (NTA) of 49.4p per share at 30 September 2024, Assura said today (10 March) in a sto...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Wealth managers ditch investment trusts as retail investors buy in droves

Labour force survey 'collapsed to only five individuals' ONS internal emails reveal

More on Companies

Odey AM parent company more than halves annual losses to £2m
Companies

Odey AM parent company more than halves annual losses to £2m

Wind-down of FUM continues

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 March 2025 • 1 min read
Assura receives cash offer from KKR and Stonepeak Partners
Companies

Assura receives cash offer from KKR and Stonepeak Partners

After four rejections

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 March 2025 • 2 min read
AssetCo AUM rises 16% as it cuts annual losses by more than half
Companies

AssetCo AUM rises 16% as it cuts annual losses by more than half

£2.8bn AUM in the year to 30 September

Laura Miller
clock 06 March 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot