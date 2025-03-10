Assura receives cash offer from KKR and Stonepeak Partners

Assura, the UK-listed property business that designs and invests in key NHS buildings, has received an indicative, non-binding cash offer from a consortium consisting of private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR) and Stonepeak Partners.
Should the private equity consortium pursue the cash offer, Assura shareholders would retain the declared quarterly dividend of 0.84p per share, due to be paid on 9 April, and receive a cash consideration of 48.56p per share at closing. This revised offer represents a 2.9% increase from KKR's previous indicative, non-binding proposal of 48p per share. Assura's share price jumps 12% after fourth KKR bid rejection The possible cash offer represents 100% of the company's EPRA net tangible asset value (NTA) of 49.4p per share at 30 September 2024, Assura said today (10 March) in a sto...
