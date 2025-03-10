Assura receives cash offer from KKR and Stonepeak Partners

Should the private equity consortium pursue the cash offer, Assura shareholders would retain the declared quarterly dividend of 0.84p per share, due to be paid on 9 April, and receive a cash consideration of 48.56p per share at closing. This revised offer represents a 2.9% increase from KKR's previous indicative, non-binding proposal of 48p per share. Assura's share price jumps 12% after fourth KKR bid rejection The possible cash offer represents 100% of the company's EPRA net tangible asset value (NTA) of 49.4p per share at 30 September 2024, Assura said today (10 March) in a sto...