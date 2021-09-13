Melissa McDonald

MSCI hires from HSBC GAM for global head of ESG and climate indexes role

ESG

MSCI hires from HSBC GAM for global head of ESG and climate indexes role

Melissa McDonald joins

clock 13 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Octopus unveils UK Future Generations sustainable fund

08 September 2021 • 4 min read
02

'One of life's good people': Investment industry pays tribute to 'much-loved' Paul Boughton

08 September 2021 • 9 min read
03

'Last-ditch attempt' at equality: Industry reacts to PM's dividend tax hike

07 September 2021 • 4 min read
04

Artemis restructures fixed income teams as James Foster retires

08 September 2021 • 3 min read
05

Investment Association to launch six sectors next week as original plans for eight fall flat

07 September 2021 • 2 min read
Trustpilot

 