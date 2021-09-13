MSCI hires from HSBC GAM for global head of ESG and climate indexes role

In her new role, effective 7 September, MSCI said she will be "instrumental" in driving the growth of its ESG and climate indexes globally, working closely with the global product, client coverage, research and technology teams across the company.

McDonald will report to Diana Tidd, global head of index and chief responsibility officer, and global head of ESG and climate Remy Briand.

At HSBC GAM, she served as global head of product, equities and responsible investment, and prior to that held various senior leadership roles at AXA Investment Managers, including as global head of responsible investment.

"I am confident that Melissa's extensive experience in developing successful sustainability products will position MSCI to deliver the enhanced tools investors need to accelerate the transformation towards a net-zero economy," said Tidd.

McDonald added: "We are in dire straits due to climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and social inequalities.

"I am thrilled to be joining an innovative, vibrant, and market-leading firm like MSCI, which is uniquely positioned to support investors with their capital allocation decisions and the transition to a low-carbon world and a better future for all. I look forward to using my experience and energy to drive a positive impact in this new role."