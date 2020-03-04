Matthews Asia

Is Asia's future success small (caps)?
Partner Insight: Small caps in Asia have often been deemed as being under-researched and illiquid in nature, yet the opportunities this sector brings about in terms of dividends is one that should not be ignored, according to Matthews Asia's Yu Zhang....

How stable is Asia's double-digit dividend growth?
Partner Insight: Asia dividend growth has almost doubled in five years, offering uncorrelated sources of income when compared to Western figures. Yet many investors remain wary of the sector. Matthews Asia Portfolio Manager Yu Zhang provides his view...

Industry Voice: Where are Asia's Dividend Opportunities?
Over the past year markets have paid more attention to reflationary policies in Asia than earnings improvements. As a result, companies that have been growing the fastest—sometimes irrespective of valuations—have performed the best.

