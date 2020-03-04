Matthews Asia
International Women's Day: What can financial services firms do to make business better?
Improving opportunities for women in the industry
Matthews Asia appoints global chief investment officer
Joins from Nikko Asset Management
Matthews Asia: Trade war will not dampen 'world's best consumer story'
China capable of 'mitigating impacts of broader dispute'
Investment Conundrums: Horrocks on Matthews Asia 'picking up good companies on the cheap' amid trade war
Making the most of geopolitical tensions
Fund managers slash exposure to global equities on trade war fears
US 30-year Treasury plunges to record low
Is Asia's future success small (caps)?
Partner Insight: Small caps in Asia have often been deemed as being under-researched and illiquid in nature, yet the opportunities this sector brings about in terms of dividends is one that should not be ignored, according to Matthews Asia's Yu Zhang....
Matthews Asia's Zhang: 'Why we pulled back our exposure to cyclical growth companies in Asia'
Partner Insight: Matthews Asia's Yu Zhang explains how he identifies companies with a strong business model and 'tilts' his portfolio in order to overcome negative macro headwinds
How do challenging market cycles impact Asia's high yielding stocks?
Partner Insight: Dividend growth stocks and high yielding companies in Asia can deliver attractive total returns for investors, but Matthews Asia Portfolio Manager Yu Zhang explains why investors must be aware of the region's earnings cycle in order to...
How stable is Asia's double-digit dividend growth?
Partner Insight: Asia dividend growth has almost doubled in five years, offering uncorrelated sources of income when compared to Western figures. Yet many investors remain wary of the sector. Matthews Asia Portfolio Manager Yu Zhang provides his view...
China: The future leaders of AI?
Beijing taking on Silicon Valley for tech supremacy
Asia Dividends: Multi-year potential beyond short-term volatility
INDUSTRY VOICE: Income investors overlook Asia ex-Japan at their peril. Strong revenues indicate rising dividends should be a long-term structural trend.
What will the 'ripples' be from US-China trade wars?
The US administration appears to be targeting export-oriented entities out of China.
Investment Conundrums: Matthews Asia's Horrocks on why he is wary of India
Country is an EM favourite
Why 'caution' is the watchword in Asia
Many countries did not reflate alongside China
Matthews Asia's Asnani: The outlook for India's stockmarket
Sunil Asnani, portfolio manager at Matthews Asia, gives his views on the most exciting investment opportunities in India and what lies ahead for the country in H2 2018.
What U.S. Protectionism Means for Chinese Small Caps
INDUSTRY VOICE: When President Donald Trump was elected in November 2016, investors wondered about the possible impact of U.S. protectionism on Asia and in particular China. Yet in the absence of substance behind the political rhetoric, investors in China...
Who are the winners and losers in China from a trade war with Trump?
US tariff threats spark market concerns
Rising volatility bodes well for Asian stocks
Value should emerge quickly
Industry Voice: Where are Asia's Dividend Opportunities?
Over the past year markets have paid more attention to reflationary policies in Asia than earnings improvements. As a result, companies that have been growing the fastest—sometimes irrespective of valuations—have performed the best.
Industry voice - Forget Chinese 'Year of the Dog', we think 2018 is all about China's small caps
China is preparing to start celebrating the Chinese New Year on February 16. Along with being the year of the dog, 2018 might also be the year that innovative Chinese smaller companies come into their own, according to Tiffany Hsiao, Portfolio Manager...
SharingAlpha unveils top-rated funds by global selectors in 2017
Number of factors considered
Industry Voice: Are China A-share companies the next dividend opportunity?
Much has been written about the decision to include China A-shares in the MSCI Emerging Market Index. The symbolic importance cannot be overlooked. Whether it will have a significant impact on client portfolios, however, remains to be seen.
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2017
Active and passive categories
Investors reveal wishlist for China's leaders as they attend 19th Party Congress
'Bad debt' among key issues that must be addressed