Matthews Asia renames $565m Asia ex Japan Dividend fund

Ex Japan Total Return Equity fund

According to Matthews Asia, capital appreciation accounted for 83% of the cumulative total return, with the remaining 41% deriving from income.
Matthews Asia has renamed its $565m ex Japan Dividend fund to the Matthews Asia ex Japan Total Return Equity fund to “better reflect” the total return objective of the strategy.

The investment philosophy of the portfolio, run by Kenneth Lowe and Sharat Shroff, as well as management fees, will remain the same, the firm said. 

Launched in November 2015, the strategy aims to deliver attractive total return through capital appreciation and current income with a portfolio of Asian companies paying a steady or growing dividend.

The fund invests in companies in their early stages of growth with low payout ratios, quality firms with strong cash flow generation and cyclical stocks.

Since inception to the end of January, it has outperformed the MSCI All Country Asia Ex Japan index by an average of 3.8% per year and generated an average annual return of 10.5%, according to Brown Brothers Harriman. 

Matthews Asia CEO: ESG speaks from the perspective of a rich country

Capital appreciation accounted for 83% of the cumulative total return, with the remaining 41% deriving from income, Matthews Asia said. Around 67% of the fund's total return can be attributed to stock selection within small- and mid-caps.  

Neil Steedman, head of EMEA and Asia distribution, said: "We are pleased that the new fund name reflects its impressive track record of generating attractive total return. 

"The Matthews Asia ex Japan Total Return Equity Fund offers differentiated exposure to one of the world's fastest growing regions. Many of our existing clients use the fund as their core Asia equity solution and we believe the name change better reflects this." 

