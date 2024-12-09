Montanaro bolsters investment and distribution teams with dual hire

Turner has previously worked at Fidelity International, where he spent more than seven years, most recently as an equity research associate focusing on UK and European small-cap research. Meanwhile, Paterson's career spans over 14 years in the investment management industry, with his most recent stint as vice president of UK and EMEA business development at Matthews Asia. At Matthews Asia, he helped with expanding the firm's UCITS fund range and investment strategies across the region. Saltus names Andy Cawker chair of asset management arm Cedric Durant des Aulnois, CEO of ...