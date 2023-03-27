ESG investing in emerging markets faces major hurdles despite vital importance

Robert Horrocks argued that emerging markets were the one place that ESG investing "actually matters".

Robert Horrocks, CIO of Matthews Asia, argued the main difference between ESG investing in emerging and developed markets was that in EM it "actually matters", as it can drive significant change.

Not only can investors allocate capital through an ESG lens in emerging markets, but he argued it is "the only place" they should.

Investments into emerging market companies can have a greater impact on their sustainability journey than in the developed world, where regulation and culture has already pushed companies to much higher standards.

Despite what Horrocks sees as an urgent need for a greater focus on ESG within emerging markets, there are some major hurdles to overcome for this investment approach to be successful in the region.

Disclosure

Data availability has been singled out as a key barrier by all ESG investors, analysts told Investment Week, which is often severely lacking in emerging markets.

Horrocks noted that of the about 10,000 companies in Asia, only 18.2% received comprehensive ESG coverage from Sustainalytics, while MSCI ESG scores covered 33.6% of firms.

There is also little correlation between ratings data among different analytics companies, leading to an often poor understanding of the ESG credentials of many companies based on ratings alone.

Comparison of MSCI ESG and Sustainalytics risk scores

He gave the example of a bank in India, which provides low-cost loans to women, which was penalised by analytics firms due to failing to submit their gender diversity policy.

Sharukh Malik, portfolio manager of the Guinness Greater China fund, said the level of disclosure and data quality in the region was poor, leading to EM firms receiving weaker scores.

This is not "necessarily a bad sign", he said, noting that he frequently wrote to firms to request further disclosure to allow the fund to feel confident in their investment.

Malik said this correspondence with firms to encourage disclosure is a vital part of the ESG engagement that EM managers can pursue.

He added: "Developed market managers should use the same approach, so if a data point is not disclosed, first engage to find out more rather than immediately penalise the company."

Looking to China specifically, Malik noted the country's government had increased its focus on carbon neutrality, which had begun to slowly push firms towards greater levels of disclosure in the area, although he admitted this would be a "ten-year long process".

Jana Harvey, senior portfolio manager at RBC BlueBay, explained the growth in the ESG-labelled bond market, which requires greater disclosure and regular reporting, meant data availability was improving fast.

Sergey Dergachev, head of emerging markets corporates at Union Investment, also said that while many countries are behind EM on disclosure, there are exceptions such as Chile or Poland, which have quickly built up their ESG credentials.

Data quality can also vary significantly between sovereign and corporate issuers for those in the fixed income market, he added.

Horrocks said: "I do think it is an area where if people really care about it, they have to look beyond the ETFs and the statistical approaches."

Raphael Lüscher, portfolio manager at Vontobel, agreed, arguing that in developing markets, investors often need to "roll back their sleeves and do a lot of the groundwork themselves".

Engagement

This was especially important when it came to governance within EM firms, which could be improved through engagement.

For example, Malik said he had previously voted against nominations of directors with no qualifications, but only a family relation to senior management.

He also provided an example of how effective engagement can be in ESG, citing a Chinese clothing retailer his team engaged with on corporate governance.

"As is often the case for companied listed in Hong Kong, it used to ask for the right to issue up to 20% of the share count without pre-emptive rights. If exercised, this significantly dilutes existing shareholders," he said.

"A pre-emptive right allows existing shareholders to take part in issues, keeping their share of the company stable. The company agreed to change its approach, and now asks for the right to issue up to 10% of the share count without pre-emptive rights."

Dergachev gave the example of an EM-based credit issuer, which had an "environmental accident" several years ago that had a significant environmental, social and reputational impact.

"Following engagement with the firm, the quality of data and disclosure was visible, and we have not seen major accidents happening since," he said.

Other considerations

While the appetite to engage with ESG concepts is present in emerging markets, international investors need to be considerate of how much time it takes to bring these ideas up to the developed markets' pace, the managers said.

Bridging technologies are also a core part of considering ESG in EM, Horrocks added. "You cannot expect Peru to go straight from a very dirty technology in the energy sector to world class top-end clean energy," he said.

This presents a problem for ESG investors, who may be reluctant to invest in firms that do not have a clean ESG record. However, these bridging technologies may be necessary for the country to improve their environmental emissions and reach greater economic prosperity.

Another concern for ESG EM managers was investing in countries that may have a poor human rights record, which Lüscher said fed into the need to take a bottom-up perspective.

Managers must consider whether the company itself will provide strong returns and a strong ESG record, rather than necessarily judging its country of origin.

RBC BlueBay's Harvey said: "Factors such as government effectiveness, institutional strength, corruption, inequality and risks of social unrest have been known to drive emerging market asset prices, trigger financial crises and cause defaults."

She said that factors now identified as ESG have been core data points for EM managers long before ESG became a "buzzword".

She highlighted the often diverging and multi-dimensional ESG drivers within firms, which can complicate the ESG analyses in emerging markets.

"How do you square a poor human rights record with ambitious efforts to reduce carbon emissions?" she asked.

Dergachev also said the impact of ESG risks can also be more strongly felt in these countries through climate-related risks in countries such as Jamaica and Fiji.

As the climate crisis continues to grow, he explained developed market managers will have to begin to understand how these risks can have "profound impacts" on their risk assessments of companies.