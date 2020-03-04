Mark Barnett

Invesco UK equity head

Mark Barnett is head of UK equities at Invesco Perpetual, based in Henley-on-Thames. He is responsible for the management of a number of UK equity portfolios, with a focus on the management of open- and closed-ended vehicles. Barnett began his investment career with Mercury Asset Management in 1992 and joined Invesco in 1996. He is one of the firm's most experienced fund managers, specialising in UK equity income investing.

In 2017, he stood down as manager of the £230m Keystone investment trust, transferring responsibility over to fellow equities manager James Goldstone.