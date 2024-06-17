Mark Barnett departs Premier Miton following Tellworth integration

Mark Barnett will be leaving Tellworth Investments at the end of June following the sale to Premier Miton.
As part of the transition, Emma Mogford and Mahgul Ansari will replace Barnett as managers of the TM Tellworth UK Income and Growth fund, with the change effective from today (17 June). Mogford and Ansari currently manage the Premier Miton Monthly Income fund and the Premier Miton Optimum Income fund. Having joined the Premier Miton team in 2020, Mogford was awarded fund manager of the year (small to medium firms) at Investment Week's Women in Investment Awards 2023. Premier Miton shutters sustainable European fund after three years Mike O'Shea, CEO of Premier Miton, said: "Investo...
