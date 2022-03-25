Back to basics for Tellworth's Barnett as former Woodford protégé launches new fund

The TM Tellworth UK Income and Growth fund, which launched on 24 March, has been in the pipeline since Barnett joined Tellworth, which was announced in April last year.

At that time, Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, said the move - which followed his departure from Invesco by mutual agreement in 2020 - was an "interesting opportunity" for the manager to rebuild his reputation after"a torrid few years".

Those torrid years included when Barnett, who is referred to by some as Neil Woodford's protégé, had to lead the Invesco flagship UK equities funds following his mentor's departure with the spotlight very much on the funds and their liquidity.

Tellworth seems keen to reassure investors of the liquidity of the new fund, which will not invest in unquoted companies and will have strict rules around the rest of its investment universe.

According to the factsheet, the fund can only have 20% of its portfolio in the shares of smaller companies (those with less than £500m market cap), and it can not acquire more than 10% of the share capital of any one company.

The new UK Income and Growth fund will consist of 40 to 60 holdings, with companies expected to be held for between three and five years. While it will sit in the IA UK Equity Income sector, the manager will be able to invest outside the UK. However, at least 80% of its assets must be in shares of companies domiciled, incorporated or have a significant portion of its business in the UK.

While Barnett brings management experience to this fund, indeed he said in a video on the Tellworth website that his 29 years managing UK funds is a top reason to buy the fund, he will not be alone. Johnnie Smith has been named co-manager on the fund. Smith joined the firm in 2020 as fund manager from CZ Capital.

Retail investors will be able to invest with the R share class, having a minimum investment of £1,000. The entry charge of the fund is 5% and the ongoing charge is 0.9%, with an annual charge of 0.75%.

Keeping it simple

Commenting on the fund launch, Barnett said: "I am excited to manage a new fund, going ‘back to basics', and introducing old and new investors to the strategy.

"Having consulted with our early investors, the new fund incorporates the needs of clients today and will be paying income monthly."

The fund will pay a level of income above the Numis UK All Share index monthly.

To help achieve that goal, Barnett will be able to use derivatives, currency and fixed income investments for "efficient portfolio management purposes".

Barnett also noted that while "some investors think it is a difficult time to launch a fund, we think it is a huge opportunity".

In a blog on the Tellworth website, he went on to say: "the pandemic has represented a dividend reset for the market" with many companies choosing to "rebase dividends" and "the security of UK equity dividends is better now than at any time in the past decade".

In that post, Barnett also noted that he has "tried to adhere to an investment mantra that is summarised by the acronym K.I.S.S: Keep It Simple, Stupid".

"I know that I have been guilty of ignoring this rule at times. But actually, it is a pretty good rule of thumb for investing along with other aspects of life," the manager added.